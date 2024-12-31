Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Pangong Tso sparks debate, veterans call for Zorawar Singh memorial

A statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, recently installed near Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, has stirred a social media debate among army veterans and locals. Army personnel inaugurate a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the banks of Pangong Tso Lake in Leh. (X-@firefurycorps)

Locals, including the Chushul councillor, questioned the installation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue, claiming it was done without consulting residents.

Some veterans also raised concerns, suggesting a local leader might have been a more appropriate choice, News18 reported.

Some defended the statue, citing Shivaji’s bravery and the traditions of the army unit in the region. Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin questioned its relevance to the region and urged for projects that align with the community’s identity and environmental needs.

“As a local resident, I must voice my concerns about the Shivaji statue at Pangong. It was erected without local input, and I question its relevance to our unique environment and wildlife. Let’s prioritise projects that truly reflect and respect our community and nature," Stanzin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Army veterans: Zorawar Singh a better choice

Colonel Sanjay Pande (retired) also questioned the decision, saying Dogra general Zorawar Singh, who fought for the region and died in Tibet, would be more fitting.

“Why is Shivaji’s statue there? I am Maharashtrian from a (pure) Dogra unit, the first unit of Maharaja Gulab Singh. Why not another Shivaji statue in Lal Chowk Srinagar? Or in Dras? Or in Kargil? Zorawar Singh fought wars 180 years back in the same weather conditions as today. He deserves to be there,” wrote Pande.

Quoting senior defence officials, the report added that the statue was not installed under orders from the headquarters or any official policy, but by the army unit deployed in the area.

“A Maratha unit deployed in the region decided to install the statue of the celebrated Maratha ruler. People should not have an issue with it, as they contributed to the statue and chose a location within their area of responsibility,” News18 quoted an official as saying.

The statue in Ladakh was unveiled on December 26 on the banks of Pangong Lake, situated at an elevation of 14,300 feet above sea level, according to the army's 14 Corps.

In November 2023, a 10.5-foot statue of Shivaji was unveiled by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde near the Line of Control in Kupwara district. The statue, brought from Mumbai, was installed at the headquarters of the 41 Rashtriya Rifles (Maratha Light Infantry).