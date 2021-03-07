IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: 5 of family found dead in Durg; note cites financial stress
More details in Chhattisgarh family's mysterious death case will be available after the post-mortem, said officials.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
More details in Chhattisgarh family's mysterious death case will be available after the post-mortem, said officials.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: 5 of family found dead in Durg; note cites financial stress

  • The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:39 AM IST

Five members of a family were found dead in a village of Durg district on Saturday and a suicide note found at the spot said they died by suicide because of acute financial issues, an official said.

Police said they found bodies of Ram Brij Gaiakwad (55), his wife Janki Bai (45), son Sanju Gayaikwad (24), daughters Durga (28) and Jyoti (21) in Bhathena village.

"Prima facie it seems the father-son duo killed the three women, placed the bodies in a paddy husk and set it afire before killing themselves," an official said.

A dog squad and a forensic team have been sent to the spot and more details would be available after the post-mortem, the official said.

"The case appears to be a suicide. We have also recovered a note. Further investigation is being done," agency ANI quoted Vivekanand Sinha, IG Durg Range as saying.

The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhattisgarh news chhattisgarh crime
Close
He also attacked the opposition parties which are supporting the farmers' protest. "There is a place for disagreement in democracy and so is for opposition and difference of opinion, but should there be any opposition that can harm the nation," he said.
He also attacked the opposition parties which are supporting the farmers' protest. "There is a place for disagreement in democracy and so is for opposition and difference of opinion, but should there be any opposition that can harm the nation," he said.
india news

News updates from HT: Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Tomar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More details in Chhattisgarh family's mysterious death case will be available after the post-mortem, said officials.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
More details in Chhattisgarh family's mysterious death case will be available after the post-mortem, said officials.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: 5 of family found dead in Durg; note cites financial stress

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:39 AM IST
  • The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Giriraj Singh.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Union minister Giriraj Singh.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Officials don't listen to you? Beat them up with sticks: Giriraj tells residents

PTI, Begusarai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:39 AM IST
The firebrand BJP leader, who has a reputation of shooting from the hip, made the remark while addressing a function organised by an agriculture institute in Khodawandpur near here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar at an event in New Delhi last month.(PTI File Photo)
Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar at an event in New Delhi last month.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Tomar said the three laws passed by Parliament in September last year will help farmers fetch more prices in the market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait attends a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', in Saharanpur district on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait attends a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', in Saharanpur district on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
india news

1 village, 1 tractor, 15 men and 10 days: Tikait's formula for farmers' protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The farmers have been sitting at various borders near national capital Delhi since November 26 with the demand that the three central farm laws must be repealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in California.(AP)
A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in California.(AP)
india news

Covid-19 LIVE: Hundreds of people protest against face mask rules in US state

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:54 AM IST
  • In India, the cases reached 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656. The country has inoculated more than 20 million in the ongoing vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
"Is there any estimate of how much gold has been smuggled since he (V Muraleedharan) became a minister?” Pinarayi Vijayan asked.(HT File Photo)
"Is there any estimate of how much gold has been smuggled since he (V Muraleedharan) became a minister?” Pinarayi Vijayan asked.(HT File Photo)
india news

Kerala CM slams union minister amid calls for resignation over smuggling case

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Vijayan claimed that Muraleedharan, on multiple occasions, said the baggage seized by the Customs was not a diplomatic one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marimuthu Yoganathan is a bus conductor in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation by profession.(Tweeted by ANI)
Marimuthu Yoganathan is a bus conductor in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation by profession.(Tweeted by ANI)
india news

Tamil Nadu bus conductor who planted 3 lakh saplings in 30 years wins praise

ANI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:23 AM IST
A known eco activist, Marimuthu Yoganathan has been awarded "Eco Warrior" award by Vice-President of India, 'Unsung Hero' award by wildlife film-maker Mike Pandey and film actor John Abraham in "Timberland" function held in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elections to the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in three phases. In picture - Congress Party supporters in a rally in Tezpur.(PTI)
Elections to the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in three phases. In picture - Congress Party supporters in a rally in Tezpur.(PTI)
india news

Congress releases first list for Assam after ‘rumblings’ in unit

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Congress’ state unit chief Ripun Bora to contest from Gohpur constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trivedi is the latest in the list of TMC leaders, including political heavyweight and minister Suvendu Adhikari and state minister Rajib Banerjee, who switched over to the BJP.(HT Photo)
Trivedi is the latest in the list of TMC leaders, including political heavyweight and minister Suvendu Adhikari and state minister Rajib Banerjee, who switched over to the BJP.(HT Photo)
india news

‘Golden moment’: TMC ex-MP Trivedi joins BJP

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Describing his entry into the BJP as a “golden moment”, the 70-year-old took a veiled dig at his former party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the Chamoli tragedy, the state government has announced many steps with regard to disaster mitigation in the state. In picture - Border Roads Organisation (BRO) building a valley bridge over the Rishi Ganga River.(PTI)
After the Chamoli tragedy, the state government has announced many steps with regard to disaster mitigation in the state. In picture - Border Roads Organisation (BRO) building a valley bridge over the Rishi Ganga River.(PTI)
india news

A month on, questions remain over cause of Chamoli disaster

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:52 AM IST
While several studies say that the tragedy was man-made, a DRDO body rejected human activity as the immediate cause
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court of chief judicial magistrate AN Dave acquitted 122 persons arrested for being members of the banned outfit SIMI, giving them the benefit of doubt.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court of chief judicial magistrate AN Dave acquitted 122 persons arrested for being members of the banned outfit SIMI, giving them the benefit of doubt.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

20 years on, court acquits 122 people accused of SIMI links

PTI, Surat
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:42 AM IST
The accused were held in 2001 under UAPA for allegedly being SIMI members and organising a meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance department has written that as per rules, the withdrawal from treasury has to be done only up to the extent required for direct payment to vendor/contractor/payee in their respective bank accounts and under no circumstances the money should go the bank accounts of subordinate officials. (REUTERS PHOTO).
The finance department has written that as per rules, the withdrawal from treasury has to be done only up to the extent required for direct payment to vendor/contractor/payee in their respective bank accounts and under no circumstances the money should go the bank accounts of subordinate officials. (REUTERS PHOTO).
india news

Bihar finance dept sounds alert against attempts of irregular fund withdrawal

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • The finance department has written to the top brass of various departments, offices and administration to ensure strict compliance to the finance and treasury rules for maintaining fiscal discipline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra Pradhan, who recently donated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh to the Jagannath Temple, requested the Gajapati to act like a bridge between the Centre and state for smooth operation of the fund collection drive. (HT FILE PHOTO).
Dharmendra Pradhan, who recently donated 1 lakh to the Jagannath Temple, requested the Gajapati to act like a bridge between the Centre and state for smooth operation of the fund collection drive. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Union minister proposes collection drive for beautification of Jagannath Temple

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:59 PM IST
  • In a letter to Puri king Gajapati Dibya Singha Deb, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan urged him to launch a mass fund collection drive to enable contribution by crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath for the development of the Jagannath Temple heritage corridor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the second phase of the vaccination drive, 3,005,039 people over 60 years of age and 460,782 between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities have received their first dose of the vaccine.(Reuters)
In the second phase of the vaccination drive, 3,005,039 people over 60 years of age and 460,782 between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities have received their first dose of the vaccine.(Reuters)
india news

Cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations cross 20-million mark: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:35 PM IST
India has administered 20,662,073 doses of the vaccine so far of which 6,972,859 healthcare workers have received the first dose and 3,522,671 have got the second dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP