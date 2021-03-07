Chhattisgarh: 5 of family found dead in Durg; note cites financial stress
- The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.
Five members of a family were found dead in a village of Durg district on Saturday and a suicide note found at the spot said they died by suicide because of acute financial issues, an official said.
Police said they found bodies of Ram Brij Gaiakwad (55), his wife Janki Bai (45), son Sanju Gayaikwad (24), daughters Durga (28) and Jyoti (21) in Bhathena village.
"Prima facie it seems the father-son duo killed the three women, placed the bodies in a paddy husk and set it afire before killing themselves," an official said.
A dog squad and a forensic team have been sent to the spot and more details would be available after the post-mortem, the official said.
"The case appears to be a suicide. We have also recovered a note. Further investigation is being done," agency ANI quoted Vivekanand Sinha, IG Durg Range as saying.
The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: 5 of family found dead in Durg; note cites financial stress
- The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials don't listen to you? Beat them up with sticks: Giriraj tells residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 village, 1 tractor, 15 men and 10 days: Tikait's formula for farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 LIVE: Hundreds of people protest against face mask rules in US state
- In India, the cases reached 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656. The country has inoculated more than 20 million in the ongoing vaccination drive.
Kerala CM slams union minister amid calls for resignation over smuggling case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu bus conductor who planted 3 lakh saplings in 30 years wins praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress releases first list for Assam after ‘rumblings’ in unit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Golden moment’: TMC ex-MP Trivedi joins BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A month on, questions remain over cause of Chamoli disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20 years on, court acquits 122 people accused of SIMI links
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar finance dept sounds alert against attempts of irregular fund withdrawal
- The finance department has written to the top brass of various departments, offices and administration to ensure strict compliance to the finance and treasury rules for maintaining fiscal discipline.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister proposes collection drive for beautification of Jagannath Temple
- In a letter to Puri king Gajapati Dibya Singha Deb, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan urged him to launch a mass fund collection drive to enable contribution by crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath for the development of the Jagannath Temple heritage corridor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations cross 20-million mark: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox