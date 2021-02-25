IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Allegations cloud alleged suicide of surrendered woman ‘Maoist’
Dantewada is currently encouraging Maoists to surrender under Lon Varatu campaign.(AP)
Dantewada is currently encouraging Maoists to surrender under Lon Varatu campaign.(AP)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Allegations cloud alleged suicide of surrendered woman ‘Maoist’

  • Dantewada SP rubbished the allegations saying the deceased surrendered in front of the media and her interrogation report and statements of other Maoists showed clearly that she was working as a CNM member.
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:42 PM IST

Tribal activist Soni Sori and a group of villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada claimed that the 20-year old girl, who allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday a few days after her purported surrender, was not a Maoist and was forced to surrender, raising questions over the police’s claim in the matter. The police, however, dismissed the allegations as a campaign to discredit the special surrender drive launched in the Maoist-infested district.

Sori further alleged that the sarpanch and others from the girl’s village said there were no ligature marks on Kawasi’s neck, suggesting they doubted the police's version that she died by hanging.

“Kumari Jogi, a Maoist, was nabbed by the police from the village along with one another innocent woman. The duo were brought to the district headquarters and after interrogation, police forced them to surrender. Police claimed that the deceased was a member of CNM, which is not true… Forceful surrender took place due to which she was not happy,” said Soni Sori.

On Tuesday, Dantewada police claimed Kawasi was a Maoist cadre, who surrendered with five others on February 19 and died by suicide a few days later on February 23. She was a resident of Gudse village under Katekalyan police station in the district. As per the police, Kawasi was a member of Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM) - a cultural wing of the Maoists and had approached police on February 18 along with a senior woman Maoist cadre, Kumari Jogi (36), a member of Katekalyan area committee of the banned group, expressing their willingness to surrender.

Sori further claimed that on Tuesday, village sarpanch and others came to meet Kawasi but the police did not let them.

“The villagers came on Tuesday to meet the woman since they came to know that she was not happy. The police told them that interrogation was going on but she died by suicide. Some people, who saw the body on Tuesday, claimed there was no mark on her neck… We believe that someone killed her. A probe should be ordered,” Sori continued.

Dantewada superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Pallava said the deceased surrendered in front of the media and her interrogation report as well as the statement of Jogi along with others she worked with clearly mentions that she was working as a CNM member for the past six months.

“When villagers came to meet her on February 21, she clearly said she did not want to go back to her village. She wanted to work with the police along with Jogi,” Pallava said, adding, as per the surrender policy, whoever accepts working as a Maoist during the interrogation, can surrender.

As far as allegation of murder was concerned, a detailed post-mortem was being done by a team of doctors including a forensic expert and it was videographed, he said.

“Statements of surrendered cadres and the police personnel present lead to the conclusion of suicide. There is no motive for murder in the case. A magisterial inquiry has already been ordered by the collector of Dantewada. This campaign is being done on the behest of the Maoists to defame the ‘Lon Varatu’ campaign. As per initial probe, it seems the Maoists were holding meetings in Katekalyan area, forcing families and public representatives to go to Dantewada and bring surrendered cadres back to their fold,” said the SP.

Also Read:2 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur in Maoist attacks

Soni, however, questioned the Lone Varatu campaign and alleged fake and forceful surrenders were taking place under the campaign.

“The tribals of Dantewada are in fear because of the Lone Varratu because of forced surrenders. This should be stopped,” Soni alleged.

“We don’t need forced surrenders since 316 Maoists have laid down arms including 82 who had rewards on their heads. All surrendered cadres are presented before the media in a transparent manner. Surrender and rehabilitation is a much better option than being jailed for years together,” the SP said, responding to the allegations.

Lon Varratu in local Gondi language means Return Home. Maoists in about 50 hypersensitive villages are being encouraged by Dantewada administration to surrender under this programme, police claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhattisgarh news woman maoists
Close
Dantewada is currently encouraging Maoists to surrender under Lon Varatu campaign.(AP)
Dantewada is currently encouraging Maoists to surrender under Lon Varatu campaign.(AP)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Allegations cloud alleged suicide of surrendered woman ‘Maoist’

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • Dantewada SP rubbished the allegations saying the deceased surrendered in front of the media and her interrogation report and statements of other Maoists showed clearly that she was working as a CNM member.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian youth Congress members protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Indian youth Congress members protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

LPG gets costlier by 25, one cylinder to cost 794 in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:28 PM IST
This rise in the prices of the LPG gas cylinders comes for the third time this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists at multiple laboratories across the country are also working to find out if any indigenous variant of the virus is behind the spike.(HT_PRINT)
Scientists at multiple laboratories across the country are also working to find out if any indigenous variant of the virus is behind the spike.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Covid-19 samples from 8 Maharashtra districts sent for testing of new mutations

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The transmission of cases has increased rapidly in some districts of the Vidarbha region. Districts such as Amravati have been reporting over 20 per cent positivity rate in the last few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress. (ANI)
The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress. (ANI)
india news

MSME sector emerges as growth engine of economy, says RBI Governor

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Das called for increasing digital payment and digital penetration across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
india news

Armies of India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire along LoC from Feb 24 midnight

By Rezaul H Laskar and Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The move comes at a time when the Indian military is largely focused on the standoff with China in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which emerged in the open in May last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian army soldiers stand guarding at Chakan-da-Bagh outpost at Poonch. (HT Archive)
Indian army soldiers stand guarding at Chakan-da-Bagh outpost at Poonch. (HT Archive)
india news

India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire along LoC at DGMO meet

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • The meeting which was held between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors ‘in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere’, the statement said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash stated that classes, with not more than 20-25 students, will also be held on Saturdays and Sundays.(HT file)
School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash stated that classes, with not more than 20-25 students, will also be held on Saturdays and Sundays.(HT file)
india news

News updates in HT: 229 students test Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra's Washim

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oval Maidan. Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying it was a unanimous decision by the allies to approve the open spaces policy as the Sena did not enjoy a majority in the BMC.(HT)
Oval Maidan. Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying it was a unanimous decision by the allies to approve the open spaces policy as the Sena did not enjoy a majority in the BMC.(HT)
india news

Covid-19 spike: Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed from Feb 26

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:44 PM IST
The Oval Maidan, where cricket and football matches are frequently played, witnesses crowds of sport enthusiasts during weekends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
Representational image. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
india news

Fashion forward: Parliament staff get great deals on clothes, accessories

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The secretariat has put out a circular listing as many as 50 items available for sale—fabric for shirts, trousers, suits, uniforms for marshals of the House, neckties, even leather gloves and jackets
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 50 per cent of the buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers.(ANI)
Around 50 per cent of the buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers.(ANI)
india news

Transport strike in Tamil Nadu today, 80% bus services hit

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:07 PM IST
The strike by the transport unions has been reported to involve over one lakh transport employees affecting over 80 per cent of the bus services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Chinese soldier gestures next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state(AFP/File Photo)
A Chinese soldier gestures next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state(AFP/File Photo)
india news

Chinese infra push across Sikkim, Arunachal border raises a red flag in Delhi

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • China has been carrying out rapid military-infra upgrade across the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh including at least three new bridges, troop sheds and a new 66-kilometre road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shantanu Muluk,arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for investigation, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Shantanu Muluk,arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for investigation, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
india news

Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk gets interim protection from arrest till March 9

Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Additional sessions judge Dharmendar Rana on Thursday directed that no coercive action shall be taken against Muluk till the said date, when the hearing will next take place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 litre each.(Bloomberg)
The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by 35 litre each.(Bloomberg)
india news

Petrol costs 90.93, diesel 81.32 in Delhi. Check fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Here is how much petrol and diesel cost as of Thursday in different cities of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police in Amravati stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.(PTI)
Police in Amravati stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.(PTI)
india news

3 factors behind Covid-19 spike: What Maharashtra state health official says

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The concentrated spurt of Vidarbha region is gradually spreading to other areas of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

India, Bangladesh to start bi-weekly passenger train from March 26

By Pramod Giri
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The non-stop passenger train with ten bogeys, running between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka, will cover a distance of 513 km. This will also be the third passenger train between the two countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac