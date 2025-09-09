Chhattisgarh approves DySP post for wife of Addl SP killed in anti-Maoist op

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a series of major decisions, including appointment of the wife of an additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) killed in an anti-Maoist operation, amendments to the state’s solar energy policy, and an increase in pension for senior journalists. The cabinet, chaired by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, announced Special incentives for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), persons with disabilities (PwD), senior citizens, and third gender entrepreneurs

Sneha Girepunje, wife of Akash Rao Girepunje, who was killed in a bomb blast during an anti-Maoist operation in Sukma on June 9, will be appointed as deputy superintendent of police in the state police service, a notice issued by the government said.

The cabinet, chaired by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, also gave nod to amendments in the Chhattisgarh Solar Energy Policy. “The revised policy will remain in effect until 2030, or until a new one is introduced. Solar projects will now enjoy priority industry status, while investors will receive multiple benefits such as interest subsidies, GST reimbursement, capital cost subsidy for micro-industries, concessions in electricity and stamp duty, and land acquisition support from the state’s land bank,” the government notice said.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Rita Shandilya as chairperson of the Chhattisgarh public service commission. “Shandilya, who is currently a member and acting chairperson of the commission, will now take over the full-time post,” the notice added.

Also, the monthly pension for retired journalists under the Chhattisgarh Senior Media Personnel Samman Nidhi scheme was doubled from ₹10,000. “The increase, announced earlier in the state budget for 2025–26, is aimed at supporting senior media professionals,” the notice said.