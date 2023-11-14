‘Search for biggest liar, PM’s face comes up': Bhupesh Baghel rebuffs Modi's ‘countdown’ attack

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reiterating remarks on issues ranging from reservation to the OBCs and corruption charges over the Mahadev betting app. Baghel said PM Modi is holding a responsible position and he will have to face questions.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel(PTI)

“PM Modi is coming to Chhattisgarh and abusing me, making false allegations. I am from OBC too. When he was the CM of Gujarat, he made amendments and came to OBC. You are sitting on a throne of responsibility and will have to answer questions. Why don’t you do a caste census? What are you afraid of? When there is criticism, it is to the PM post, not on any specific person,” the Chhattisgarh CM told news agency ANI.

Baghel's response came after PM Modi accused the Congress for not implementing reservation to the OBC community despite the party being in power for many years after the Independence. He also targetted Baghel on corruption charges against his son, relatives and officers under his administration.

“I want to ask some questions to Congress. The 'Mahadev betting app scam' is worth ₹508 crore and the probe agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh CM is also in jail. Congress should reveal how much money did the CM receive in this,” the Prime Minister demanded.

Polling in 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7. Voting in the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17.

PM Modi also claimed that the first phase of voting has busted the ‘balloon of lies’ of Congress and people in the state will teach a lesson to the party.

Baghel responded by saying if one searches for the biggest liar, ‘PM Modi’s face comes up'. "All this will continue till November 17th. It should be enjoyed. When you can’t fight, you place ED in front. What else can the conspirators do besides this? PM says that I buy rice from Chhattisgarh, and people know that you are lying. This is only jumlebaazi,” he said, alleging BJP's involvement in dealings related to the Mahadev online betting app.

