PM Modi's 'countdown' attack on Congress, targets Baghel over Mahadev app row

In a fiery speech during an election rally Chhattisgarh's Mungeli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the countdown for the departure of the Congress party in the state has officially begun. Addressing the Vijay Sankalap Maharally, PM Modi targeted chief minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam in which the Enforcement Directorate has linked the Congress leader with the ongoing investigation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Mungeli.

“I want to ask some questions to Congress. The 'Mahadev betting app scam' is worth ₹508 crore and the probe agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh CM is also in jail. Congress should reveal how much money did the CM receive in this,” demanded the Prime Minister.

PM Modi asserted, “The time has come for the farewell of those Congress leaders who have looted you for 5 years. The public of the state is more eager for the 'bidai' of Congress from the state... The public doesn't want Congress anymore.”

The ED said last week that an email statement from a suspect in the alleged scam revealed that promoters of the operation paid bribes worth ₹508 crore to chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. The BJP later shared a video of Shubham Soni, an accused in the Mahadev Book betting app case, saying he is its owner and had the "proof" of paying ₹508 crore so far to Baghel. Baghel has rejected the claim.

Prime Minister Modi said that action will be taken against the corrupt in Chhattisgarh after BJP comes to power.

The prime minister accused the Congress party of prioritizing vote bank politics over the well-being of marginalized communities. He asserted that the Congress party had consistently failed to uplift Dalits, OBCs, and tribals, alleging that their actions were driven by a relentless pursuit of electoral gains.

"Congress can do anything in the greed for vote bank and appeasement. Congress did not even respect the faith of Dalits, OBCs and tribals," he said.

"After so many decades of independence, if anyone is poor in the country today, the only culprit is Congress. Even after decades of the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, Dalits, OBCs, and tribals of the country remain poor, then Congress is the culprit," Modi declared, referencing the famous rhetoric by the Congress party several decades ago.

The first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats was concluded on November 7. The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

