Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Vote counting to begin at 8 am

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The day political parties in the state were waiting for, is finally here, as votes will be counted for the recently-held Chhattisgarh assembly election, with the counting scheduled to begin at 8 am.

Chhattisgarh voted in two phases -- November 7 and 17 (ANI)

Chhattisgarh voted on November 7 and 17, recording a turnout of 76.31% across the two phases.

In December 2018, the state elected its first non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government; the Congress stormed to power with 68 seats in the 90-member assembly, while the saffron party, which was in power here under Raman Singh's leadership since the first assembly election, in 2003, was reduced to just 15 seats.

Bhupesh Baghel became the state's first Congress chief minister and is looking to lead the party to another five years in power. Exit polls have projected that the grand old party indeed get another five years, though with a reduced tally as compared to the previous 2018 polls. The results, however, may or may not be line with the projections made by exit polls.

Chhattisgarh was carved out of its neighbour, Madhya Pradesh, in November 2000. This year, the latter voted on November 17, and there, too, the contest is between the two national outfits, though with roles reversed. The counting in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled for Sunday as well, for all 230 constituencies.