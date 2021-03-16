Chhattisgarh begins use of Covaxin, month after voicing concern over efficacy

Chhattisgarh has begun administering Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from Monday, this comes after the state health minister TS Singh Deo had requested the Centre in February to halt the vaccine's supply over inhibitions regarding its incomplete third phase trials.

Two days ago, the minister had said that the government is seriously considering using Covaxin.

“From Monday after withdrawal of clinical experiment mode, the government started using Covaxin in the state,” said TS Singh Deo.

Total 80 people were vaccinated with Covaxin on Monday in Raipur and from Tuesday it will start at other medical colleges of the state, said an official.

The official claimed that Covaxin is voluntary and will be administered to only those who are willing.

Last month, Chhattisgarh asked the Centre to halt the supply of the Covaxin to the state till its efficacy was proven and claimed that that the vaccine’s final data of third phase trial was yet to be published.

The minister on Saturday said, “We are proud of our indigenous vaccine but strictly believe that due process as per international norms need to be adhered to before bringing it into general use. Our primary concern is the well being of our citizens and only implement any vaccine once its efficacy is proven.”

“At no point has there been any shortage in supply of vaccines for our people in the state. As a matter of fact, Chhattisgarh has constantly been performing among the top 5 states of the country in terms of vaccination,” he added.

