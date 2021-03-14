Chhattisgarh health minister says state seriously considering allowing Covaxin

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo, who repeatedly asked the Centre, earlier this year, to stop the supply of indigenous Covid 19 vaccine- Covaxin in the state, is now “seriously considering” allowing Bharat Biotech’s vaccine for use by those who opt for it.

“Now that DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) has upgraded Covaxin out of the clinical trials, even though the final data of the 3rd phase trials is yet to be published, we are seriously considering allowing Covaxin for those who wish to opt for it. Initially the vaccination using Covaxin will be implemented only in medical colleges and district hospital premises in a separate facility. As I had stated earlier, as soon as I recover from Covid and I am eligible for vaccination, I will be taking my first dose of it,” said Singhdeo in a tweet. Singhdeo tested Covid-19 positive last week and is in home quarantine.

Last month, Chhattisgarh asked the Centre to halt the supply of Covaxin to the state, claiming phase-3 clinical trials for the vaccine had not been completed and the results had not been published. Deo then said he was not in a position to tell people in the state to take Covaxin until its efficacy was proven. Covaxin was recently taken out of the clinical trial mode by the DCGI and its manufacturers claim it showed 81% interim clinical efficacy and significant immunogenicity against Covid-19 variants, in phase 3 trials.

Deo said while he was “proud of our indigenous vaccine”, but “strictly” believed that due process as per international norms need to be adhered to before bringing it into general use. “Our primary concern is the well being of our citizens and only implement any vaccine once its efficacy is proven,” he said.

He also said that there was no shortage of vaccine supply to the state.

“At no point has there been any shortage in supply of vaccines for our people in the state. As a matter of fact, Chhattisgarh has constantly been performing among the top 5 states of the country in terms of vaccination,” he added.