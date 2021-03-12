5 policemen among 8 arrested for possessing tiger skin in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh forest department arrested eight persons, including five policemen and two health department personnel, for possession of a tiger skin in Bastar district on Friday.

The interrogation of the accused is on and more arrests could follow, it said. Police have also detained two assistant sub-inspectors in Bijapur district in connection with the case.

Sunderaj P, Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, in a statement to the media, said that the arrest took place in the early hours of Friday from Jagdalpur city.

The accused claimed that they got the tiger skin from two persons in Dantewada district.

“The accused were going to do some puja from the tiger’s skin to get prosperity and wealth, but they were arrested before that. We have seized the tiger skin, further interrogation is on,” said the IG, adding that a team of forest officials and police arrested the accused.

The accused include constable Bhomraj Thakur, constable Arun Godiyam, constable Pavan Kumar Nakka, assistant constable Rakesh Emla and assistant constable Babulal Majji.

The other three - Har Prasad Gavde, Surendra Kumar Dewangan (43), Anil Nakka (25) - were health personnel, the IG said.

“We have also detained two assistant sub inspectors in Bijapur district and interrogation is underway. We are yet to find out where the tiger was killed,” said the IG.

Police said that they had inputs that some people were performing ‘tantrik puja’ (sorcery) with a tiger skin on the occasion of Mahashivratri and subsequently raided a spot where the accused were arrested.