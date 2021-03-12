5 policemen among 8 arrested for possessing tiger skin in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh forest department arrested eight persons, including five policemen and two health department personnel, for possession of a tiger skin in Bastar district on Friday.
The interrogation of the accused is on and more arrests could follow, it said. Police have also detained two assistant sub-inspectors in Bijapur district in connection with the case.
Sunderaj P, Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, in a statement to the media, said that the arrest took place in the early hours of Friday from Jagdalpur city.
The accused claimed that they got the tiger skin from two persons in Dantewada district.
“The accused were going to do some puja from the tiger’s skin to get prosperity and wealth, but they were arrested before that. We have seized the tiger skin, further interrogation is on,” said the IG, adding that a team of forest officials and police arrested the accused.
The accused include constable Bhomraj Thakur, constable Arun Godiyam, constable Pavan Kumar Nakka, assistant constable Rakesh Emla and assistant constable Babulal Majji.
The other three - Har Prasad Gavde, Surendra Kumar Dewangan (43), Anil Nakka (25) - were health personnel, the IG said.
“We have also detained two assistant sub inspectors in Bijapur district and interrogation is underway. We are yet to find out where the tiger was killed,” said the IG.
Police said that they had inputs that some people were performing ‘tantrik puja’ (sorcery) with a tiger skin on the occasion of Mahashivratri and subsequently raided a spot where the accused were arrested.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox