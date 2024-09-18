Chhattisgarh: CAF jawan opens fire on colleagues with service weapon, 2 killed, 2 hurt

Two jawans of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force were killed and two others injured after a fellow soldier opened fire on them in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, officials said, PTI reported. Fatricide incident happened in Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 11am on Wednesday at the camp of the 'B' company of CAF's 11th battalion in Bhutahi Mod area, under the Samri Path police station, about 400 km from Raipur, according to Inspector General of Police (Surguja range) Ankit Garg.

Constable Ajay Sidar allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an Insas rifle. Constable Rupesh Patel died on the spot, while another, Sandip Pandey, succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Two more personnel, Ambuj Shukla and Rahul Baghel, were injured and admitted to a health centre in Kusmi. Shukla is being shifted to Ambikapur for further treatment. Sidar was quickly overpowered and taken into custody.

The reason for the shooting is not yet clear, and investigations are ongoing, Garg said.

The CAF is stationed near the Jharkhand border for anti-Naxal operations.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.