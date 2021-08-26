Home / India News / Chhattisgarh Class 9 student stabbed to death in school; 2 minors arrested
A Chhattisgarh police officer said the victim had a fight with a girl in the school who complained to her friend, who came with another minor and stabbed the 15-year-old. (Getty Images)
A Chhattisgarh police officer said the victim had a fight with a girl in the school who complained to her friend, who came with another minor and stabbed the 15-year-old. (Getty Images)
india news

Chhattisgarh Class 9 student stabbed to death in school; 2 minors arrested

RAIPUR: A 15-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly by two minors in a government school in Raigarh 250 km from state capital Raipur, police said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:09 AM IST

RAIPUR: A 15-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly by two minors in a government school in Raigarh 250 km from state capital Raipur, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon on the school premises.

“We have arrested the accused teenagers, both aged around 17, and booked them under relevant sections of IPC,” said superintendent of police, Raigarh, Abhishek Meena.

He said the teenager who died was a Class 9 student

“The deceased had a fight with a girl in the school and the girl told her boyfriend about the fight. The boyfriend along with his friend, also a minor, reached the school and stabbed him thrice,” said the SP.

“The victim tried to escape... Later the teachers rushed him to the hospital where he died,” said the SP.

The deceased’s sister, who also studies in the same school, told police that the two accused had beaten her brother in the past also

After the incident on Tuesday, Meena constituted four police teams to trace the accused who were later arrested.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.