Chhattisgarh Class 9 student stabbed to death in school; 2 minors arrested

RAIPUR: A 15-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly by two minors in a government school in Raigarh 250 km from state capital Raipur, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon on the school premises.

“We have arrested the accused teenagers, both aged around 17, and booked them under relevant sections of IPC,” said superintendent of police, Raigarh, Abhishek Meena.

He said the teenager who died was a Class 9 student

“The deceased had a fight with a girl in the school and the girl told her boyfriend about the fight. The boyfriend along with his friend, also a minor, reached the school and stabbed him thrice,” said the SP.

“The victim tried to escape... Later the teachers rushed him to the hospital where he died,” said the SP.

The deceased’s sister, who also studies in the same school, told police that the two accused had beaten her brother in the past also

After the incident on Tuesday, Meena constituted four police teams to trace the accused who were later arrested.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).