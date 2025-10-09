Chhattisgarh engineering college student ‘uses AI’ to make women's obscene pics, suspended

A male student from a private engineering institute in Chhattisgarh was suspended for creating obscene pictures of more than 30 women students using artificial intelligence The police said they were waiting for a written complaint to be lodged .(Representational)

The women alleged that the accused, a third-year student of Chhattisgarh's International Institute of Information Technology, had used AI to create morphed versions of their photos, NDTV reported.

Over 1,000 photos and videos were recovered from the male student, who is a resident of Bilaspur. He was studying in the department of electronics and communication engineering of the college, which is located in Naya Raipur.

Women students lodge complaints

The institute's registrar, professor Srinivas, told NDTV that the case came to light after some female students complained on October 6.

Following this, a probe committee was formed, and staff members searched the room of the accused student. “A three-member staff committee, comprised of women, has been formed to investigate,” Srinivas said.

Srinivas added that after the search, the accused's phone, laptop and pen drive were confiscated, adding that the parents of the students who had complained were also being interviewed. “Further action is being taken to ensure that no personal information is leaked,” Srinivas said.

The college authorities said they had reached out to cyber experts to verify whether the content had been digitally generated, and if any of these had been shared outside the college campus, the report said.

Probe to begin after written complaint: Police

The police, meanwhile, said they were waiting for a written complaint to be lodged to begin their formal investigation into the case.

Ashish Rajput, in charge of the Rakhi Police Station, said the police were examining the facts after having spoken to the college management. “Once a written complaint is received, a formal investigation will begin,” Rajput said.

The women complainants have demanded strict action against the accused, with the college authorities assuring them that appropriate disciplinary steps would be taken.