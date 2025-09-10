Chhattisgarh cop shot dead 2 relatives with service rifle, arrested

RAIPUR: A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) has been arrested on charges of killing two relatives, including a 17-year-old girl, with his service firearm in Korba district on Wednesday, police said. Police said the constable was assigned to report in Korba in connection with chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s visit but he was a no show (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place around 11.30 am near Chhindpur village under Hardibazar police station limits.

Police said Sheshram Binjhwar, a constable with CAF’s 13th battalion, was posted in Madvarani and was deployed in Korba in view of chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s visit to the district. But Binjhwar failed to report for duty and instead, went to Chhindpur, where the shooting occurred.

Binjhwar allegedly fired three rounds from his INSAS assault rifle, killing his 17-year-old sister-in-law, Mandasa Binjhwar and his wife’s uncle, 35-year-old Rajesh Binjhwar.

Korba superintendent of police Siddharth Tiwari said the constable was arrested by a police team that reached the spot. Tiwari said the killings were linked to a family dispute but did not share any further details on the trigger.

Following the incident, relatives of the victims blocked the Bhilaibazaar–Umendihata road and staged a protest.

Sai was in Korba on Wednesday to chair a meeting of the Central Zone Tribal Development Authority.