Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chhattisgarh cop shot dead 2 relatives with service rifle, arrested

ByRitesh Mishra
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 06:20 pm IST

Police said Sheshram Binjhwar allegedly fired three rounds from his INSAS assault rifle, killing his 17-year-old sister-in-law and his wife’s uncle on the spot.

RAIPUR: A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) has been arrested on charges of killing two relatives, including a 17-year-old girl, with his service firearm in Korba district on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the constable was assigned to report in Korba in connection with chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s visit but he was a no show (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the constable was assigned to report in Korba in connection with chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s visit but he was a no show (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place around 11.30 am near Chhindpur village under Hardibazar police station limits.

Police said Sheshram Binjhwar, a constable with CAF’s 13th battalion, was posted in Madvarani and was deployed in Korba in view of chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s visit to the district. But Binjhwar failed to report for duty and instead, went to Chhindpur, where the shooting occurred.

Binjhwar allegedly fired three rounds from his INSAS assault rifle, killing his 17-year-old sister-in-law, Mandasa Binjhwar and his wife’s uncle, 35-year-old Rajesh Binjhwar.

Korba superintendent of police Siddharth Tiwari said the constable was arrested by a police team that reached the spot. Tiwari said the killings were linked to a family dispute but did not share any further details on the trigger.

Following the incident, relatives of the victims blocked the Bhilaibazaar–Umendihata road and staged a protest.

Sai was in Korba on Wednesday to chair a meeting of the Central Zone Tribal Development Authority.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chhattisgarh cop shot dead 2 relatives with service rifle, arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On