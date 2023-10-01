Chhattisgarh deputy CM reacts after Modi cites his remarks to attack Congress

Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday emphasized the differentiation between the platforms used for governmental programs and political discourse after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited his recent statement to attack the Congress party. Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh and State BJP President Arun Sao during the 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally, in Bilaspur, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.(PTI)

Addressing a large crowd in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi said that the state has received thousands of crores of rupees from the Centre for development works.

"There is no shortage of money for the state, and I am not saying this but deputy Chief Minister (TS Singh Deo) of Chhattisgarh has said this in a public programme."

Singh Deo, seen as Baghel's rival in the state Congress, had said at a function in Raigarh district -- where he shared the stage with the prime minister -- that the Union government has not been biased towards Chhattisgarh.

After Singh Deo spoke the truth, it created a "storm" in the Congress and the party leaders started targeting Singh Deo, Modi claimed.

"When the Congress was in power at the Centre (as part of the United Progressive Alliance), which has now become a `Ghamandia' alliance, it only gave ₹300 crore on an average per year for railway works, but the Modi government gave ₹6,000 crore in a year for expansion of railway networks," he said.

Responding to the prime minister's remarks, Singh Deo said, “There are two different platforms in which we also speak in different ways. There is a stage of a government programme, in which all the public representatives follow a different etiquette.”

He added, “Then there is a political platform in which arrows are fired...The common platform of the central and state governments has a distinct dignity. We also talk a lot in the political forum, but that thing is not coming out...”

Addressing a large crowd at the ‘Parivartan Mahasankalp rally’ to mark the conclusion of two outreach campaigns, the prime minister said the BJP was completely dedicated to the development of Chhattisgarh whether it was in power at the Centre or in the state.

"Today I have come to give you a guarantee that Modi will leave no stone unturned to make your every dream come true. It is Modi's guarantee that your dreams are Modi's resolution," he said.

“No matter how much I try from Delhi to ensure that development reaches you, the Congress government here keeps trying to disrupt it.”

