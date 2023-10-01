News / India News / Chhattisgarh deputy CM reacts after Modi cites his remarks to attack Congress

Chhattisgarh deputy CM reacts after Modi cites his remarks to attack Congress

ByHT News Desk
Oct 01, 2023 07:55 AM IST

Chhattisgarh deputy CM emphasized the differentiation between governmental and political platforms, after PM Modi cited his statement to attack Congress.

Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday emphasized the differentiation between the platforms used for governmental programs and political discourse after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited his recent statement to attack the Congress party.

Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh and State BJP President Arun Sao during the 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally, in Bilaspur, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.(PTI)
Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh and State BJP President Arun Sao during the 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally, in Bilaspur, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.(PTI)

Addressing a large crowd in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi said that the state has received thousands of crores of rupees from the Centre for development works.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"There is no shortage of money for the state, and I am not saying this but deputy Chief Minister (TS Singh Deo) of Chhattisgarh has said this in a public programme."

Singh Deo, seen as Baghel's rival in the state Congress, had said at a function in Raigarh district -- where he shared the stage with the prime minister -- that the Union government has not been biased towards Chhattisgarh.

After Singh Deo spoke the truth, it created a "storm" in the Congress and the party leaders started targeting Singh Deo, Modi claimed.

"When the Congress was in power at the Centre (as part of the United Progressive Alliance), which has now become a `Ghamandia' alliance, it only gave 300 crore on an average per year for railway works, but the Modi government gave 6,000 crore in a year for expansion of railway networks," he said.

Responding to the prime minister's remarks, Singh Deo said, “There are two different platforms in which we also speak in different ways. There is a stage of a government programme, in which all the public representatives follow a different etiquette.”

He added, “Then there is a political platform in which arrows are fired...The common platform of the central and state governments has a distinct dignity. We also talk a lot in the political forum, but that thing is not coming out...”

Addressing a large crowd at the ‘Parivartan Mahasankalp rally’ to mark the conclusion of two outreach campaigns, the prime minister said the BJP was completely dedicated to the development of Chhattisgarh whether it was in power at the Centre or in the state.

"Today I have come to give you a guarantee that Modi will leave no stone unturned to make your every dream come true. It is Modi's guarantee that your dreams are Modi's resolution," he said.

“No matter how much I try from Delhi to ensure that development reaches you, the Congress government here keeps trying to disrupt it.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out