Chhattisgarh election: Congress releases first list of 30 candidates; CM Baghel to contest from Patan

ByHT News Desk
Oct 15, 2023 09:42 AM IST

Chhattisgarh election: Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo has been fielded from Ambikapur.

Chhattisgarh election: The Congress on Sunday announced the first list of 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (ANI File Photo)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (ANI File Photo)

The party has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur.

The party has fielded Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh.

The party has also fielded Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot and K Chavindra Karma Dantewada.

Congress leader Taradhwaj Sahu will contest the polls from Durg (Rural) an, Ravindra Choubey from Nawagarh and Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh.

The election in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting on November 7 and the second round on November 17. The results will be declared on December 3.

