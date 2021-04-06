Chhattisgarh encounter: Jawan missing, may be in captivity of Maoists, says CRPF DG

Three days after the Maoist ambush that left 22 security personnel dead in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, there are reports that a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is missing. The force's director general Kuldiep Singh said on Tuesday that they are planning an operation to locate the soldier.

"One of our jawans is still missing. Rumours are that he is under the captivity of the Naxals. Currently, we are verifying the news and planning an operation in context with the jawan," Singh told news agency ANI.

Maoists carried out a 'U-type' ambush on April 3, luring the security personnel into a fatal trap. The operation was led by the commander of battalion number-1 Madvi Hidma, who security forces are looking for since years, according to an official familiar with the developments.

“The security personnel were caught unawares and were at a disadvantageous position. The Maoists planned a U-type ambush. At a particular area, there were hills on two sides and when Maoists started firing, the security forces tried to return. The Maoists encircled them,” the official mentioned above said.

Earlier, talking to ANI, CRPF's Singh said what transpired was not a result of an operational failure. “There is no point in saying that there was some kind of intelligence or operational failure. Had it been some intelligence failure, forces would have not gone for the operation. And if there was some operational failure, so many Naxals would have not been killed,” he said. Over 25 Maoists were killed in the attack, he claimed, adding that the exact number was yet to be ascertained.

Singh also commented on the threat email allegedly received by the CRPF in Mumbai a few days ago, naming Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and said the email had been forwarded to the agencies concerned. "We have forwarded the email to the concerned agencies of Maharashtra and the Centre. They are working on it and we will work as per their instructions," he said.