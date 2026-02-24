Chhattisgarh finance minister OP Choudhary presents ₹1,72,000 crore budget

Chhattisgarh finance minister OP Choudhary on Tuesday presented a ₹1,72,000 crore budget for the financial year 2026–27, compared to ₹1,65,000 crore in the last fiscal, saying it aims to accelerate growth. He said the budget reflects the resolve to ensure balanced regional development, strengthen infrastructure, expand livelihood opportunities, and prepare a future-ready workforce. Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the budget is designed to ensure that development reaches weaker sections. (Sourced)

The budget projected the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at ₹7,09,553 crore for 2026–27, reflecting a 12.4% growth over the previous year’s estimate of ₹6,31,290 crore. Total receipts and expenditure are estimated at ₹1,72,000 crore. Revenue expenditure is pegged at ₹1,45,000 crore. The fiscal deficit is estimated at ₹20,400 crore, or 2.87% of GSDP. The state has projected a revenue deficit of ₹2,000 crore for the year.

Major allocations include ₹6,700 crore for energy subsidies, including free electricity for agricultural pumps up to 5 HP and relief for domestic consumers. ₹4,000 crore has been earmarked for the rural housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and ₹720 crore for PM Janman Yojana for the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.

School education was allocated ₹22,380 crore, panchayat and rural development ₹16,560 crore, agriculture ₹13,507 crore, and health and medical education ₹8,050 crore.

The budget introduced AI Mission, Sports Excellence Mission, Tourism Development Mission, Infrastructure Mission, and Startup and NIPUN Mission with a commitment to allocate at least ₹100 crore annually to each over the next five years.

Choudhary noted that the budget has grown 35 times from ₹4,944 crore when Chhattisgarh was granted statehood in 2000. He described the 2026–27 budget as an effort to align economic expansion with social justice and regional balance.