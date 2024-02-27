Chhattisgarh: Four killed in wall collapse inside NMDC iron ore mine area

BASTAR: Four workers died in Bastar’s Dantewada district when a retaining wall they were making in an iron ore mine of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) collapsed. The incident occurred in the mining area of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in the afternoon (Getty Images)

Superintendent of Police, Dantewada, Gaurav Rai said that the incident took place at around 2.30 pm when around 14 workers were engaged in the construction of a retaining wall as a part of the Screening Plant-3 extension project of NMDC.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Four workers were trapped under the debris after a portion caved in. A police team rushed to the site and started the rescue operation.

Among the four persons who were killed in the accident were two West Bengal residents, Nirmal Bala and Bittu Bala. The other two were identified as Santosh Das and Tushar.