Chhattisgarh girl accused of shoplifting dies by suicide, three booked: Police

A 17-year-old girl was found dead in the kitchen of her home in Chhattisgarh’s Baikunthpur, police said, and added that her family alleged she died by suicide after the owners of a supermarket confiscated her scooter and allegedly demanded ₹50,000 for stealing cosmetics.

Police said the girl was depressed after being accused of theft . (Shutterstock)

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Police said the girl and her sister were at the supermarket to purchase household items when they were accused of shoplifting. They added the sisters had not left the store, but the owners, Deepak Vaid, Vinod Vaid, and Jagat Vaid, allegedly forced them to sign a statement admitting to theft and confiscated the scooter.

The owners allegedly told the sisters that the scooter would not be returned unless they paid the money, police said. The two did not report the matter to their family and instead informed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) known to them. The ASI contacted the supermarket owners and asked them to return the scooter. But they claimed that the scooter was elsewhere and could be collected the next morning.

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{{^usCountry}} The girl’s father, a police constable, said he visited the supermarket on Wednesday morning and alleged that the owners reiterated the demand for ₹50,000. He added that his daughter, a Class 11 student, hung herself in the kitchen of their home on Wednesday evening while he had gone to a bus stand to receive his wife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl’s father, a police constable, said he visited the supermarket on Wednesday morning and alleged that the owners reiterated the demand for ₹50,000. He added that his daughter, a Class 11 student, hung herself in the kitchen of their home on Wednesday evening while he had gone to a bus stand to receive his wife. {{/usCountry}}

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Police superintendent Ravi Kumar Kurre said the girl was depressed after being accused of theft and pressured over the scooter. “She could not tell her father because she was afraid she would be scolded.” Kurre said the supermarket owners had no authority to confiscate the scooter or act on their own instead of informing the police.

Police have booked the supermarket owners under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to abetment of suicide of a child and extortion, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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The supermarket has been sealed. A cyber forensic team examined CCTV footage and other evidence at the supermarket.

The girl’s family staged a protest outside a police station and blocked a road for around half an hour, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The blockade was lifted after top police officers assured them of action.