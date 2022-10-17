Chhattisgarh government to procure pulses at Minimum Support Price

RAIPUR : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched the procurement drive of pulses, urad, arhar, and moong at Minimum Support Price (MSP) at 20 procurement centres across the state, underlining that the move will encourage farmers to grow pulses and promote the cultivation of pulses in the state.

“The procurement of these crops at support price will give a boost to the income of farmers. Farmers will now have the option that they will be able to sell arhar, moong and urad crops wherever they get a higher price”, said Baghel.

Officials said that through Chhattisgarh State Co-operative Marketing Federation Maryadit (Markfed), tur and urad crops will be purchased at the minimum support price of ₹6, 600 per quintal and moong pulses at ₹7, 755 per quintal.

“Urad and moong will be procured from 17 October to December 16 this year while arhar will be procured from March 13, 2023, to May 12, 2023-- under this scheme, arhar will be procured from registered farmers at the rate of four quintals per acre, Moong --two quintals per acre, and urad --three quintals per acre,” an official said.

