Raipur, The Chhattisgarh government will launch "Sushasan Tihar 2026", a statewide good governance campaign from Friday to ensure quick and effective redressal of public grievances by taking administration directly to the people, an official said. Chhattisgarh govt rolls out public outreach drive to deliver services at doorsteps

The drive, which will continue till June 10, will see large-scale grievance redressal camps organised across rural and urban areas, he said.

A unique administrative outreach is unfolding across villages and cities, where citizens will no longer need to make frequent visits to government offices amid the scorching summer heat, as officials themselves will reach their doorsteps, he said.

The initiative seeks to bring governance closer to the people, ensuring that complaints are not only heard but also resolved on the spot, he said.

Under the campaign, the entire administrative machinery, from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to district collectors, will be actively present on the ground, the official said.

Applications will be processed on-site during home visits and special camps, files will be prepared immediately, and solutions delivered without delay, he said.

The chief minister has emphasised that the timely resolution of public grievances is the true foundation of good governance.

Accordingly, collectors had already been directed to prioritise the disposal of pending cases, including revenue matters such as mutation, partition, and demarcation, pending MGNREGA wage payments, among others, by April 30, he said.

A new grassroots working model will be implemented, under which camps will be organised in clusters of 15 to 20 village panchayats in rural areas and ward-based clusters in urban areas, he said.

These camps will not only accept applications but also provide on-the-spot delivery of benefits to eligible beneficiaries, with all cases to be resolved within a maximum of one month, the official added.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and bureaucrats will regularly visit camps, interact with citizens and monitor arrangements, enhancing transparency and accountability, he said.

A key feature of the initiative will be surprise visits by the chief minister, who will tour districts, inspect development works and directly engage with villagers to assess their concerns, he said.

Accountability will be fixed on the spot, and directions will be issued for immediate resolution, he added.

"Sushasan Tihar 2026 is not just a government programme, but a comprehensive effort to bring administration closer to the people. Citizens will no longer have to run from office to office. Instead, the government will reach them and ensure timely solutions," the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.