Chhattisgarh High Court orders CBI probe into rehabilitation scam

india

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 11:58 IST

Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged misappropriation and siphoning of more than Rs 1000 crore in the state government’s State Resource Centre (SRC) and the Physical Referral Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC) for nearly 10 years.

The high court’s order came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Kundan Singh Thakur in 2018. Thakur was employed at a government self-help centre on a contractual basis when he found that he was also shown to be employed at PRRC under the social welfare department.

The court in its order, which is with HT, said CBI shall register a first information report (FIR) within a week and the agency shall also seize the relevant original records from the concerned department, organisation and offices throughout the state within 15 days from the date of registration of FIR.

In the order, 31 people were made respondents including two former chief secretaries of the state.

The court has also ordered that the central probe agency shall make all possible attempts to complete fair and independent investigation in the case.

Singh said in his PIL that a society named the State Resource Centre (SRC) was formed which managed a bank account at State Bank of India, New Raipur, and three accounts at SBI, Moti Bagh in Raipur for PRRC.

“The petitioner and like persons at different PRRC throughout the state are shown as the government employees and whopping amount towards their salary withdrawn for purported payment of salary,” the PIL stated.

“But neither the petitioner nor any other like persons throughout the state were ever paid a salary for working with PRRC. The entire set up of the SRC and PRRC is running only on papers,” it said.

The petitioner said there was no recruitment process through advertisement or otherwise nor any hospital for disabled was established nor any employees were ever appointed, but they were shown to be employed and working with the SRC/PRRC only for showing that they were paid salaries.

“Despite the bank accounts of the employees throughout the state having been linked through their respective Aadhaar cards such fake employees are shown to be paid in cash, only on papers in a planned and organised manner just to siphon hundreds of crores of rupees,” he said.