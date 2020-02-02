e-paper
Chhattisgarh jawan kills colleague before shooting self

According to the police, constable Dayashankar Shukla fired upon constable Raviranjan with his Insas rifle during an internal fight. What started the fight is not known yet.

india Updated: Feb 02, 2020 00:10 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh CAF jawan opened fire on his colleague using Insas rifle.
Chhattisgarh CAF jawan opened fire on his colleague using Insas rifle.(Courtesy:livehindustan.com)
         

One jawan of Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) was killed in a case of Fragging in a camp located at Farsegarh police station of insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Saturday evening.

According to the police, constable Dayashankar Shukla fired upon constable Raviranjan with his Insas rifle during an internal fight. What started the fight is not known yet.

“One jawan, Raviranjan, died during the course of evacuation from Farsegarh to Bijapur. The incident took place on Saturday evening when a quarrel broke out between two CAF jawans. We were informed that constable Dayashankar Shukla fired upon constable Raviranjan with his Insas, then fired upon self,” IG Bastar , Surderaj P told Hindustan Times.

The IG said that Dayashankar and Raviranjan sustained critical injuries and another constable Mohammad Sharif was also injured in the leg.

“Later Raviranjan died while other two are serious,” the IG added.

