Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Man arrested for raping minor girl in moving car

Chhattisgarh: Man arrested for raping minor girl in moving car

A case has been registered; hunt is on for the other two accused

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 10:08 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Representational Image.
The Chhattisgarh police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a moving car along with three others in Raipur last week.

“We have arrested the main accused Himanshu Gupta and raids to arrest the other two accused are going on,” said police superintendent Ajay Yadav.

Yadav said they immediately registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused.

Tunnels, drones part of Pakistan’s strategy to keep Jammu sector active
How Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
Nifty 50 breaks 13,000 level on vaccine optimism
UK begins assessing Pfizer’s data, SII hopes for early emergency use licence
Delhi’s air quality worsens, temperature to rise over next couple of days
India plans to have one EV charging station for every 69,000 petrol pumps
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
