Chhattisgarh orders Covid screening and contact tracing of all visitors

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, Chhattisgarh government has asked all the commissioners and district collectors to arrange for screening and contact tracing of all visitors to the state, officials said on Tuesday.

“As per the scheduled SOP of all the passengers including the passengers arriving at Raipur and Jagdalpur (Bastar) airport from Mumbai and Delhi, strict adherence to instructions regarding COVID screening and contact tracing should be ensured,” said a press release issued by the public relations department.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has asked for special focus on passengers arriving by road and rail, especially from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, at railway and bus stations.

All the commissioners and district collectors have been directed to ensure strict adherence to these instructions.

On Monday, Chhattisgarh's Covid-19 count rose to 311,159 with the addition of 274 cases, while the death toll increased by six to reach 3,806.

The number of recoveries has increased to 304,355 after 32 people were discharged from hospitals and 169 others completed home isolation, leaving the state with 2,998 active cases.

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has appealed to the people to follow the guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks, issued earlier for prevention of Covid-19 infection.