Chhattisgarh woman Maoist surrendered last week, dies by suicide, probe sought
- The deceased, Kawasi, was a member of Chetna Natya Mandli or CNM, which is a cultural wing of the Maoists.
A 20-year-old woman Maoist cadre, who surrendered last week, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, the superintendent of police said he has requested for a magisterial probe into the incident.
“Kumar Pande Kawasi (20), resident of Gudse village which comes under Katekalyan Police station surrendered on February 19, along with five other Maoists. Kawasi died by suicide today in transit barrack on Tuesday at around 4:00 to 4:30pm. She went for taking bath and died by suicide by hanging by her dupatta. She was accompanied by surrendered cadre Jogi, constable Sushila Karram and GS Jayo Attami,” a statement issued by Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava stated.
As per the police, Kawasi, was a member of Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM) - a cultural wing of the Maoists and she approached police on February 18 along with a senior woman Maoist cadre, Kumari Jogi (36), a member of Katekalyan area committee of the banned group, expressing their willingness to surrender.
“Next day, the two cadres and two other Maoist couples turned themselves in before the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials. Due to threat (from the Maoists), the surrendered cadre generally prefer to stay in the town and in police security,” police said in a statement.
Pallava said he wrote to the Dantewada collector requesting him for a magisterial probe into the incident. Police said the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday morning.
