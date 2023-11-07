Chhattisgarh poll: PM Modi's vote appeal as Rahul Gandhi reminds voters of Congress guarantees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of Chhattisgarh to cast their votes in the first phase of the assembly election Tuesday, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reminded the voters of his party's poll guarantees. The polling for the first phase of the 90-seat assembly is underway.

Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Kondagaon as they await their turn to cast a vote in the first phase of Assembly elections.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today is the day of sacred festival of democracy in Chhattisgarh. I request all the voters of the first phase of assembly elections to cast their vote and become participants of this festival. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all the young friends of the state who voted for the first time!” Modi wrote on social media X in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi also appealed to the voters of Chhattisgarh to vote for the party.

"When you use your franchise, remember that once again in Chhattisgarh, Congress has a trustworthy government", he said on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Congress's guarantee to Chhattisgarh: Loan waiver of farmers, Purchased 20 quintals/acre of paddy, To the landless ₹ 10,000/year, Paddy ₹ 3,200 MSP, On tendu leaves ₹ 6,000/bag, Tendu Patta ₹ 4000/year bonus, 200 units of electricity free, ₹ 500 subsidy on gas cylinder, Free education from KG to PG, Free treatment up to ₹10 lakh, Housing for 17.5 lakh families, Caste census. Whatever we say, we do it!" the Congress MP added.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday released the party's manifesto titled ‘Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28’ assuring that if the Congress is elected to power, it will conduct a caste census in the state. He also assured of providing a ₹500 subsidy on gas cylinders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also urged the voters, especially the youth, to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

"Chhattisgarhiya is the best! Today the first phase of voting has started in Chhattisgarh state. We appeal to every voter, especially the youth who are voting for the first time, to vote. We have full confidence that there will be just governance in Chhattisgarh and faith in democracy will remain intact," he said on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Voting began amid tight security of police and paramilitary personnel, who kept a tight vigil in the seats in Maoist-hit Bastar division. It began at 7am in 10 of the 20 assembly constituencies – Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta – and will end at 3pm due to Maoist threat. Polling in the remaining 10 seats in the first phase started at 8am and will end at 5pm, an official said.

Meanwhile, a CRPF commando was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists in Sukma district, while the troop was conducting an area domination operation to ensure security amid the elections.

A total of 223 candidates, including 25 women, are in the fray on these 20 seats and as per electoral rolls, while 40,78,681 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP are the main contenders for power in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The remaining 70 seats will see voting on November 17 in the second and last phase of polling for the 90-member state assembly, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON