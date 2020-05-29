Chhattisgarh records its first Covid-19 death, total cases rise to 415

india

Updated: May 29, 2020 22:17 IST

Chhattisgarh recorded its first death from coronavirus disease, Covid-19, on Friday when a 37-year-old man succumbed to the disease in capital Raipur, health officials said.

“The man, who was resident of Raipur rural was suffering from cough and cold and was admitted at a private hospital in Raipur on Wednesday”, a health official said.

Health minister TS Singhdeo tweeted about the first death and wrote, “Sadly Chhattisgarh registers its first COVID death. A patient admitted to a private hospital developed ILI symptoms and his sample was sent to AIIMS Raipur for testing. The test has come out positive in the morning but by then unfortunately the patient had passed away.”

On Tuesday, a 36-year-old migrant worker had died of Covid-19 in state’s Durg district. However, since he was in transit to his home state West Bengal from Maharashtra, so the Chhattisgarh health department did not count the death in the state tally.

The state reported 17 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the total count to 415. In all, 100 patients have recovered from the disease while the state has conducted 63,992 tests so far.