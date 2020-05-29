e-paper
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh records its first Covid-19 death, total cases rise to 415

Chhattisgarh records its first Covid-19 death, total cases rise to 415

The man was suffering from cough and cold and had been admitted to a private hospital in Chhattisgarh capital on Wednesday, said a state health official. His sample result, confirming Covid-19, came out after his death.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 22:17 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chattisgarh has reported 415 Covid-19 cases till May 29, 2020.
Chattisgarh has reported 415 Covid-19 cases till May 29, 2020. (AP)
         

Chhattisgarh recorded its first death from coronavirus disease, Covid-19, on Friday when a 37-year-old man succumbed to the disease in capital Raipur, health officials said.

“The man, who was resident of Raipur rural was suffering from cough and cold and was admitted at a private hospital in Raipur on Wednesday”, a health official said.

Health minister TS Singhdeo tweeted about the first death and wrote, “Sadly Chhattisgarh registers its first COVID death. A patient admitted to a private hospital developed ILI symptoms and his sample was sent to AIIMS Raipur for testing. The test has come out positive in the morning but by then unfortunately the patient had passed away.”

 

On Tuesday, a 36-year-old migrant worker had died of Covid-19 in state’s Durg district. However, since he was in transit to his home state West Bengal from Maharashtra, so the Chhattisgarh health department did not count the death in the state tally.

The state reported 17 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the total count to 415. In all, 100 patients have recovered from the disease while the state has conducted 63,992 tests so far.

Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
