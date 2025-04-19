Chhattisgarh shocker: Employer pulls workers' nails, gives electric shock over theft suspicion

Two people working in an ice cream factory in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district were allegedly brutally tortured by their employer and his aide, news agency PTI reported citing police. No arrests have been made in the case yet, said police. (Representational )

The victims - Abhishek Bhambi and Vinod Bhambi - were allegedly put through great pain during their ordeal. Their nails were pulled out and they were given electric shocks, all because of suspicion of theft, the report mentioned.

Both Abhishek and Vinod hail from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. They were hired to work at the ice cream factory in Chhattisgarh through a contract. The factory is owned by a man named Chhotu Gurjar in Khaprabhatti area in Korba district, said a police official, according to the report.

The incident happened on April 14 when Gurjar and his aide Mukesh Sharma allegedly accused Abhishek and Vinod of theft and tortured them. They were stripped before their nails were pulled out and they were administered electric shocks, the police official told PTI. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video clip shows a semi-nude man being administered electric shocks and thrashed, he said.

Victims managed to flee

Both Abhishek and Vinod managed to flee to their native place in Rajasthan, where they lodged a complaint against the accused at Gulabpura police station. A “zero” FIR was filed by the local police and the case was then forwarded to Korba police where the incident happened, the police official said.

According to the PTI report, under a zero FIR, victims can file complaints at any police station regardless of the crime's location. Following this, a case was registered against Gurjar and Sharma in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Talking about what led to the torture, one of the victims, Abhishek, said that he asked for an advance payment of ₹20,000 from his employer to pay an EMI of his vehicle, to which, the employer refused. Abhishek then said that would quit the job which triggered the accused who went on to torture him and Vinod.

No arrests have been made in the case yet, PTI cited Pramod Dadsena, Korba’s Civil Lines police station’s SHO, as saying. Further investigation is on.

With PTI inputs.