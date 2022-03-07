Chhattisgarh successful in containing Maoist incidents, expanding development: Guv

RAIPUR: Praising the Chhattisgarh government for growth and security, governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday said that it has made several efforts to contain Maoist incidents due to which development activities are reaching every part of the state.

Uikey was addressing the first day of the budget session of the fifth Chhattisgarh legislative assembly.

“Several efforts of the state government helped in effectively checking the Maoist incidents. On the other hand, success has been achieved in neutralising 46 Maoists and motivating 555 ultras to surrender. In this way, the scope of peace and order in the state is also expanding continuously. The development activities are also expanding in every area,” she added.

The governor said that the administrative approval of ₹43.98 crore has been given for the development of the runway of Maa Mahamaya Airport, Ambikapur Darima in Surguja district and domestic flight services will be commenced soon after getting the airport license.

Highlighting various schemes of the state government, the governor said, “Chhattisgarh model of inclusive development has been very successful. I want the process of rapid progress in the overall development of the state to continue and everybody should cooperate in this process. The state government is actually a government of farmers, forest dwellers and labourers. In the Kharif year 2021-22, a record 97.98 lakh metric tonne paddy has been procured from 21.77 lakh farmers at support price, she added.

“A relief of ₹102 crore provided to the dependents of those who died due to Covid-19 infection reflects the state government’s determination towards helping those in distress,” Uikey said.