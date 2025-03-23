Chhattisgarh to double compensation for informers killed in Maoist attacks

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government is set to launch a new surrender and rehabilitation policy, which will double the compensation amount for the families of police informers killed in Maoist attacks, from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, an official said. Although the new surrender and rehabilitation policy is yet to be officially notified, it is expected to be launched soon (HT photo)

Although the policy is yet to be officially notified, it is expected to be launched soon.

Informers are those who assist the police during anti-Moaist operations in the Bastar region, often including surrendered Maoists.

“By focusing on financial assistance, education, employment, and reintegration, the policy tries to overpower the appeal of the Maoist movement and address the socio-economic disparities that fuel the insurgency,” said Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Chhattisgarh government.

The policy extends benefits to all victims of Maoist violence since the state’s formation in 2000. “Families of victims, individuals with permanent disabilities, and surrendered Maoists are eligible,” the official added.

Additionally, victims from other states who have suffered due to Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh can also claim support under the programme.

The policy promises increased financial compensation for victims, recognising the severe impact of violence on individuals and families. “Families of police secret troopers killed in Maoist attacks will receive ₹10 lakh, double the previous amount. Individuals left permanently disabled will be eligible for assistance ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh,” he said.

To address the destruction caused by the conflict, compensation for damaged property and equipment has also been revised. “Aid for damaged homes has increased substantially, while compensation for destroyed farming and construction machinery has been raised to ₹60,000 and ₹8 lakh, depending on the extent of the loss,” he said.

“In cases of murder or severe injury, families will receive land in rural or urban areas. If land is unavailable, financial grants of ₹4 lakh in rural areas and ₹8 lakh in urban areas will be provided by the state government,” another senior official involved with the formation of the policy said.

Additionally, victims’ families unable to secure government employment will receive a lump sum compensation of ₹15 lakh, he added.

The policy states that children from victim families will receive scholarships, hostel accommodation, and reserved seats in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. For higher education, students will be provided financial aid of ₹25,000 per year for technical and vocational courses. Children who have lost both parents to violence will be guaranteed admission to residential schools such as Prayas and Eklavya Model Schools.

The policy also offers a range of incentives for Maoists willing to surrender. Individuals who surrender will receive an immediate cash incentive of ₹50,000. “Those surrendering with weapons will be further rewarded, with compensation based on the type of weapon recovered. For instance, handing over improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing 10 kilograms or more will earn ₹25,000, while the assistance in the recovery of large stockpiles of explosives and equipment can fetch ₹1 lakh,” the official explained.

“Maoists with bounties of ₹5 lakh or more will receive additional benefits, including land for housing or agriculture. Alternatively, they may claim a grant of ₹2 lakh for immovable property purchases.” he added.

The rehabilitation process involves a “six-month behavioural monitoring period”, after which the government will review and might drop the criminal cases against surrendered Maoists.

To facilitate community participation, the policy offers “rewards to those who facilitate Maoist surrenders.”

Police officers and security personnel who assist in the surrender of Maoists will be eligible for a “reward equivalent to 10% of the bounty on the surrendered individual, capped at ₹5 lakh. Civilians or family members who provide critical support will receive ₹50,000.”

The new surrender policy also includes measures to promote women’s economic independence. “Loans of up to ₹2 lakh will be made available to women through the Saksham Yojana, with the state government covering 3% of the interest,” the official said.

Women affected by the conflict will also be prioritised for urban business platforms under the Pauni-Pasari Yojana, he added.

Private companies offering employment to surrendered Maoists or victims’ families will receive “wage subsidies for five years, capped at ₹5 lakh annually.”

The state government has ensured that all affected families will have access to basic amenities. “Priority ration cards and free healthcare services will be provided under existing schemes, while families in remote areas will benefit from free or solar-powered electricity connections,” the official said.