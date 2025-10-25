Chhattisgarh: Two villagers killed by Maoists in Bijapur’s Nelakanker Village

A team of police officers from the Usur police station has reached the area, and verification of the incident is underway. “The information about the killings was received late at night. The matter is being verified, and a team has been sent to the spot to ascertain details,” an officer said.
With this incident, the total number of civilians killed in Maoist-related violence in the Bastar region this year has risen to 41.
The incident comes amid intensified anti-Maoist operations in Bijapur and adjoining districts, where security forces have increased patrolling and surveillance in interior villages across the conflict-affected Bastar region of south Chhattisgarh.