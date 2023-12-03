'Chhattisgarh was just an ATM for Congress': Smriti Irani on BJP's resounding victory in assembly elections

After the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) took a smooth lead against Congress in three states, Union Minister Smriti Irani hailed the victory of her party, crediting the win to the policies introduced by the top leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Smriti Irani hailed BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh, slamming the ousted Congress government in the state.(ANI)

Smriti Irani, while speaking to the media after the election results were released on Sunday, said that BJP's win in Chhattisgarh is all thanks to PM Modi and the people of the state. BJP's win has ousted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel government in the state, just as the Mahadev app scam investigation continued to point fingers at the Congress leader.

AS BJP took a steady lead against Congress in Chhattisgarh, Smriti Irani said, "I am extremely elated that women had a decisive role in BJP's victory particularly their consistent support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great joy for me."

She further slammed the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, alleging the party's role in the Mahadev app scam, liquor scam and job scam. She also said that Congress had reduced the state to "just an ATM" for party funds.

"After the liquor scam, job scam and Mahadev betting app scandal of the Congress party along with the fact that the Delhi leadership had reduced the Chhattisgarh unit as the Congress ATM is something that enraged people at large," the Union Minister said.

BJP's win against Congress in Chhattisgarh

BJP is set to make a comeback in Chhattisgarh after winning the elections against Congress, ousting CM Bhupesh Baghel from the post. BJP is currently leading in over 47 seats, while Congress is leading on 41 total seats.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conceded defeat in three states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh - today, saying that while the performance of the party has been disappointing, the party will revive itself in the coming years.

The voting in Chhattisgarh elections 2023 happened in two phases - November 7 and November 17, while the counting of the votes took place on December 3.