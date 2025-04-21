Chhattisgarh woman gets fiancé abducted, thrashed by boyfriend, arrested: Police

RAIPUR : Three people including a 25-year-old woman have been arrested for the abduction of the woman’s fiance in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district last month, police said on Monday. Their fourth accomplice is on the run. The couple’s wedding, scheduled for April 14, was called off after the abduction.

On Sunday, a police team tracked down the suspects to Nagpur in Maharashtra and brought them back to Durg.

Jamul police station in-charge Kapil Dev Pandey said Hem Kumari Sahu, a resident of the Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, was engaged to marry Tokesh Sahu (26). But she was in a relationship with Durgesh Sahu and did not wish to marry Tokesh. They plotted the abduction to avoid the wedding.

Police said the incident took place on March 18, when Tokesh Sahu was on his way home with a friend when they were abducted by three men who took them to Bemetara district in a car. Tokesh’s friend managed to escape and immediately filed a complaint with the Jamul police.

Tokesh also managed to escape from captivity the following day and returned home. He told the police that his fiancée had been inquiring about his whereabouts prior to the incident, raising suspicions about her involvement.

Police said during investigation, it transpired that Hem Kumari and Durgesh plotted the crime and reached out to his friends, Amit Verma (23) and Bunty, to help them. The three suspects who have been arrested are daily wagers.

The three have been booked for abduction, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal conspiracy, and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.