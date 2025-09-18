Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chhattisgarh: Woman Maoist with 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Sukma district

ByRitesh Mishra
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 05:35 pm IST

A gunfight broke out between Gufdi and Permapara villages under the Gadiras police station, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation

Raipur: A 35-year-old woman Maoist carrying a bounty of 5 lakh was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday, police said.

The body of the woman Maoist, Buski Nuppo, was recovered from the site after the exchange of fire ended. (Representative photo)
The body of the woman Maoist, Buski Nuppo, was recovered from the site after the exchange of fire ended. (Representative photo)

A gunfight broke out in the morning in the hilly forest between Gufdi and Permapara villages under the Gadiras police station, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation based on intelligence inputs, a police officer said.

The body of the woman Maoist, Buski Nuppo, was recovered from the site after the exchange of fire ended.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Police probe ‘Maoist note’ announcing suspension of ‘armed struggle’

“A .315 bore rifle, five cartridges, one wireless set, eight detonators, a 10-metre-long Cordex wire, four gelatin rods, gunpowder, a radio, Maoist literature, and other materials were seized from the spot,” the officer said.

Nuppo, a member of the Malangir area committee, was wanted in nine cases registered across Sukma and Dantewada districts and carried a reward of 5 lakh announced by the state government, the officer said.

Also Read: Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district: Police

With this encounter, 247 Maoists have been killed in separate operations in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 218 were eliminated in Bastar division, 27 in Gariaband district of Raipur division, and two in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Durg division.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Dusu Elections on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Dusu Elections on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: Woman Maoist with 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Sukma district
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On