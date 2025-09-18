Chhattisgarh: Woman Maoist with 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Sukma district

Raipur: A 35-year-old woman Maoist carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday, police said. The body of the woman Maoist, Buski Nuppo, was recovered from the site after the exchange of fire ended. (Representative photo)

A gunfight broke out in the morning in the hilly forest between Gufdi and Permapara villages under the Gadiras police station, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation based on intelligence inputs, a police officer said.

The body of the woman Maoist, Buski Nuppo, was recovered from the site after the exchange of fire ended.

“A .315 bore rifle, five cartridges, one wireless set, eight detonators, a 10-metre-long Cordex wire, four gelatin rods, gunpowder, a radio, Maoist literature, and other materials were seized from the spot,” the officer said.

Nuppo, a member of the Malangir area committee, was wanted in nine cases registered across Sukma and Dantewada districts and carried a reward of ₹5 lakh announced by the state government, the officer said.

With this encounter, 247 Maoists have been killed in separate operations in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 218 were eliminated in Bastar division, 27 in Gariaband district of Raipur division, and two in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Durg division.