Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district: Police

Raipur: Two suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said. Two Maoists have been killed in the encounter, who are yet to be identified, Bijapur superintendent of police said. (Representative photo)

A gunfight broke out in the forest during an anti-Maoist operation, following which two bodies were recovered and arms and ammunition were seized from the spot.

“Two Maoists have been killed in the encounter, who are yet to be identified. Search is still underway,” Bijapur superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Police are probing the authenticity of a purported statement of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), or CPI (Maoist), announcing a temporary suspension of its “armed struggle” and expressing willingness for peace talks with the central and state governments.

A police officer said the statement circulating on social media does not appear to be in the usual Maoist language, and its authenticity is being verified.

Two Maoists were also killed in Bijapur on September 12, a day after Modem Bala Krishna, the secretary of the Odisha State Regional Committee and a member of the Maoist Central Committee, was suspected to be among nine Left-wing insurgents killed in a gun battle in the central Indian state.