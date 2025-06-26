Chhattisgarh: Two women Maoists killed in Narayanpur encounter

Raipur: Two women Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, police said on Thursday. The encounter started at night inside the forest under Kohkameta police station limits in the Abhujmaad area (Ht/ Representative photo)

A search operation is currently underway in the jungle as security forces intensify anti-insurgency efforts in a Left-wing insurgency-affected state, where over 100 rebels have been killed so far this year.

A police statement said that a joint team of the district reserve guard (DRG) and the special task force (STF) was conducting an anti-Maoist operation on Wednesday based on intelligence inputs about the presence of senior cadres from the Maoists’ Maad division in the area.

The encounter started at night inside the forest under Kohkameta police station limits in the Abhujmaad area.

“So far, bodies of two women Maoists along with an INSAS rifle and a .315 bore rifle have been recovered from the spot,” the statement added.

There have been a series of anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh as part of the Union government’s target to end Left-wing insurgency by March 31, 2026. In 2024, 219 Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh, compared to 22 in 2023 and 30 in 2022.

Narayanpur, Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, Kanker, Kondagaon, and Sukma in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division are known as the epicenter of Maoist insurgency. Thousands of forces have been deployed there for the anti-Maoist operations in what is known as the “Red Corridor” to push back rebels, take over their hideouts in forests and cripple their fortifications.