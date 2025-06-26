Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Chhattisgarh: Two women Maoists killed in Narayanpur encounter

ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 26, 2025 11:21 AM IST

A search operation is currently underway in the jungle as security forces intensify anti-insurgency efforts in a Left-wing insurgency-affected state

Raipur: Two women Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, police said on Thursday.

The encounter started at night inside the forest under Kohkameta police station limits in the Abhujmaad area (Ht/ Representative photo)
The encounter started at night inside the forest under Kohkameta police station limits in the Abhujmaad area (Ht/ Representative photo)

A search operation is currently underway in the jungle as security forces intensify anti-insurgency efforts in a Left-wing insurgency-affected state, where over 100 rebels have been killed so far this year.

A police statement said that a joint team of the district reserve guard (DRG) and the special task force (STF) was conducting an anti-Maoist operation on Wednesday based on intelligence inputs about the presence of senior cadres from the Maoists’ Maad division in the area.

The encounter started at night inside the forest under Kohkameta police station limits in the Abhujmaad area.

“So far, bodies of two women Maoists along with an INSAS rifle and a .315 bore rifle have been recovered from the spot,” the statement added.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh tribal family alleges school cook killed in encounter was not Maoist

There have been a series of anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh as part of the Union government’s target to end Left-wing insurgency by March 31, 2026. In 2024, 219 Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh, compared to 22 in 2023 and 30 in 2022.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Woman Maoist killed in Kanker encounter

Narayanpur, Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, Kanker, Kondagaon, and Sukma in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division are known as the epicenter of Maoist insurgency. Thousands of forces have been deployed there for the anti-Maoist operations in what is known as the “Red Corridor” to push back rebels, take over their hideouts in forests and cripple their fortifications.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: Two women Maoists killed in Narayanpur encounter
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On