Chhattisgarh: Woman Maoist killed in Kanker encounter

A woman Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Friday morning, the police said in a statement. District Reserve Guard personnel patrol in Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. (AFP)

With this, 213 Maoists have been killed in the state’s Bastar region since January, officials said.

Police said that a gunfight broke out in a forested hill, within the jurisdiction of the Chhotebethiya police station, when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

The police said that the operation was launched between Amatola and Kalpar villages based on inputs about the presence of the members of banned Maoist outfits on the other side of the Kotri river.

After the firing stopped, the body of a Naxalite woman, along with a weapon, was recovered from the site of the encounter.

“The operation is still underway,” the police statement added.