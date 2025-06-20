Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh: Woman Maoist killed in Kanker encounter

ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 20, 2025 11:16 AM IST

With this, 213 Maoists have been killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region since January in one of the biggest anti-Naxal operations in India in decades.

A woman Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Friday morning, the police said in a statement.

District Reserve Guard personnel patrol in Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. (AFP)
District Reserve Guard personnel patrol in Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. (AFP)

With this, 213 Maoists have been killed in the state’s Bastar region since January, officials said.

Police said that a gunfight broke out in a forested hill, within the jurisdiction of the Chhotebethiya police station, when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

The police said that the operation was launched between Amatola and Kalpar villages based on inputs about the presence of the members of banned Maoist outfits on the other side of the Kotri river.

After the firing stopped, the body of a Naxalite woman, along with a weapon, was recovered from the site of the encounter.

“The operation is still underway,” the police statement added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: Woman Maoist killed in Kanker encounter
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On