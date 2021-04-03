Chhattisgarh writes to Centre seeking vaccination for journalists

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo has written to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and urged him to include journalists in the Covid-19 vaccination drive as frontline workers.

Singhdeo, in his letter, cited a surge in the Covid-19 cases and added journalists should be a part of the drive.

He wrote to Vardhan as the Durg district collector announced a lockdown in the Chhattisgarh district from April 6 to April 14 in view of the surge.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel directed district collectors to decide upon imposing lockdown in their respective districts, taking into account the situation at the local level, an official statement said.

More districts could announce lockdown in the next couple of in view of the rise in cases.

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 4,617 Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike ever.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 1,327 and 996 of the new cases on Thursday.