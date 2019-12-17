e-paper
Home / India News / Chief justice recuses from Dec 16 gang rape case

Chief justice recuses from Dec 16 gang rape case

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 19:37 IST
Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the review petition filed by Akshay Thakur, the fourth convict in the 2012 December 16 gang rape case after he found that one of his relatives had represented the victim’s family in the past.

Shortly after the hearing into Akshay Thakur’s review petition started, Chief Justice Bobde mentioned that he had noticed an advocate’s name in the file that had led him to wonder if he should be associated with the review petition.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded that the lawyer had appeared for the victim’s family and not the government.

But Chief Justice Bobde decided it was best to opt out of the hearing and announced that he would set up a fresh bench. Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan were the other members on the bench.

Advocate A P Singh, appearing for Akshay, had started his submission saying that the case had suffered political and media pressure and grave injustice has been done to the convict.

Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh are on the death row for the gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old woman who was tortured on a bus that she and a friend boarded in south Delhi’s Munirka.

A fifth adult suspect in the case, Ram Singh, purportedly committed suicide in prison before the trial ended and a sixth was a minor at the time of the crime.

Akshay Thakur, the only one of the four convicts who hadn’t filed a review petition earlier, filed the plea against the backdrop of reports that Tihar jail officers are making preparations for the hanging of the four men.

