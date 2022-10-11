Chief Justice UU Lalit set to recommend Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit is set to name Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor. He will hand over the letter to Justice DY Chandrachud at 10.15 am on Tuesday, designating him as the next CJ. The letter will be handed over in the presence of the other judges of the Supreme Court, people familiar with the matter said.

Justice Lalit will also write back to the Union Law Ministry later in day on the matter. Last week, the central government had asked him to name his successor after he retires on November 8. He had taken charge in August when he succeeded Justice NV Ramana.

The law ministry - as per protocol - writes to the CJI around a month before the due date of retirement to seek the successor's name.

The reply is usually sent between 28 and 30 days before the retirement date. As a matter of convention, the next in line, in terms of seniority, after the CJI is chosen as his successor.

The Supreme Court will get its 50th chief justice when Justice UU Lalit retires. He would have completed a 74-day tenure by then.

Meanwhile, Justice DY Chandrachud is set to retire on November 10, 2024.

CJI UU Lalit, who was designated as a senior advocate by the top court in April, 2004, was enrolled as as an advocate in June, 1983. He has been a member of the Supreme Court of India Legal Services Committee for two terms. He was appointed as a judge in the top court in 2014.

Meanwhile, Justice D Y Chandrachud had earlier served as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998. He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013. He has been associated with the Bombay High Court too. He was elevated as a judge in the top court in 2016.

