‘Woman hurled abuses, smashed car’s bonnet’: What Abhinav Arora’s family said after attack in Delhi

After three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a car belonging to the family of spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora, his father said on Thursday that a family of six individuals approached their vehicle and launched an attack. The incident took place in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.

The accused allegedly broke the car’s window and threatened Arora’s family, police said.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

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The accused allegedly broke the car’s window and threatened Arora’s family, police said.

What Arora’s family said?

Tarun Raj Arora, father of Abhinav Arora, said the situation escalated following what he described as a minor contact between his car and a motorcycle.

“This incident occurred on the 7th April, in the Tilak Nagar area. I was returning after dropping my niece off at her hostel when our car grazed a motorcycle. A child was standing in front of that bike, and his mother perceived that our vehicle had somehow injured him, a claim that was later refuted by CCTV footage, which revealed that there was actually a distance of approximately one meter between our vehicle and the child," Arora told news agency ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was a family of six individuals who approached our vehicle and launched an attack on it... The woman in question began hurling abusive language and proceeded to smash the car's bonnet... We locked ourselves inside the car, and within a short time, a PCR van arrived with two officers on board. Handling the situation proved somewhat challenging for them, as the mob had become highly aggressive by that time... The medical examination clarified that my blood alcohol level registered at zero percent and regarding the allegation that we had caused injuries to the child, the medical report clearly established that the child had sustained absolutely no injuries,” he further added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was a family of six individuals who approached our vehicle and launched an attack on it... The woman in question began hurling abusive language and proceeded to smash the car's bonnet... We locked ourselves inside the car, and within a short time, a PCR van arrived with two officers on board. Handling the situation proved somewhat challenging for them, as the mob had become highly aggressive by that time... The medical examination clarified that my blood alcohol level registered at zero percent and regarding the allegation that we had caused injuries to the child, the medical report clearly established that the child had sustained absolutely no injuries,” he further added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Delhi Police, the incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday near a restaurant in Tilak Nagar market. Officers said the car, driven by Arora’s father, brushed against a motorcycle, triggering an argument, earlier HT reported.

“The biker and his associates started arguing with them, alleging rash driving and injuries. The accused then hit the bonnet and windows with their kadas,” the DCP said.

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Police said three men involved in the incident have been arrested under preventive detention and sent to two-day judicial custody. They are accused of damaging the vehicle and threatening the family.

According to the video of the incident, posted by Arora on his Instagram handle, a group of men were seen damaging the car’s window with their ‘kadas’ and threatening the family.

Authorities confirmed that no one inside the car was injured during the incident. They also clarified that Abhinav Arora himself was not present in the vehicle at the time.

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