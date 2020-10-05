e-paper
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief

The IAF chief assured that forces were firmly deployed and were ready to handle any contingency along the Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 14:17 IST
Rahul Singh | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI Photo )
         

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, said on Monday India was fully capable of handling any threat from China over the border standoff along the Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and that there was no question of the neighbouring country besting us in any conflict scenario.

Bhadauria acknowledged the strength of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) saying their air force includes surface-to-air systems in the Ladakh theatre, air-launched long-distance weapons and Chengdu J-20, which is a fifth-generation fighter with advanced sensors and weapons but does not have advanced engine tech.

He, however, said China has its own areas of strength but “we have catered for all scenarios and are fully capable of handling any threat.”

When asked about the progress on disengagement talks with China in the Ladakh sector, Bhadauria said, “The talks towards disengagement, followed by de-escalation, are on. We hope that the talks will progress along the lines that are expected.”

The current progress, he said, was slow and there is an increase in the effort to dig-in for winter in terms of forces on ground and deployment of air assets in airfields close by. “Defence forces see the ground reality after that. Our further action will depend on ground realities,” he told reporters.

The IAF chief assured that forces were firmly deployed and were ready to handle any contingency along the border. “We have deployed to all relevant operational locations, required to access this area,” Bhadauria said.

India and China will hold the seventh round of corps commander-level talks on October 12 to discuss the way forward on the situation in Ladakh.

