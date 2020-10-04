e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India, China to hold corps commander level talks on border row on Oct 12

India, China to hold corps commander level talks on border row on Oct 12

Both sides had held the last round of talks on the border standoff on September 21, which remained inconclusive as Indian negotiators firmly demanded comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante as the only approach towards de-escalation.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pangong Tso is seen near the India-China border in the Ladakh area in this file photo.
Pangong Tso is seen near the India-China border in the Ladakh area in this file photo. (AP)
         

India and China will hold corps commander-level talks on October 12, the seventh round, in eastern Ladakh sector in their latest attempt to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries, officials familiar with the developments said on Sunday.

Both sides had held the last round of talks on the border standoff on September 21, which remained inconclusive as Indian negotiators firmly demanded comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante as the only approach towards de-escalation. Bejing had asked New Delhi to withdraw its soldiers from strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso to reduce friction.

Also read | The internal drivers of China’s Ladakh offensive

A joint statement, released in New Delhi and Beijing on September 22, said the two sides agreed to stop sending more troops to the front line and to hold the seventh round of commander-level talks “as soon as possible, take practical measures to properly solve problems on the ground, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border area.”

Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and Lieutenant General PGK Menon, who represented the army headquarters, took part in the sixth rounds of talks. Menon is set to replace Singh as the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps soon as the latter will be completing his term next month. Singh has been leading the military talks with China to reduce border tensions. He took charge of the corps in October 2019.

The sixth round of military dialogue at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC across the Chushul sector also had, for the first time, involved the participation of a joint secretary-ranked officer from the ministry of external affairs as a step to ensure that the talks yield a positive outcome. The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs, the diplomatic dialogue between the two countries, involves a representative of the Indian defence ministry.

tags
top news
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
MI vs SRH Live: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians bat
MI vs SRH Live: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians bat
India, China to hold corps commander level talks on border row on Oct 12
India, China to hold corps commander level talks on border row on Oct 12
Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In