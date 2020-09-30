Leh corps commander who led 6 rounds of military talks with China to head IMA

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:56 IST

A change of guard is set to take place at the Leh-based 14 Corps, with its current commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh moving out shortly after completing his one-year term, officials said on Wednesday.

Singh is heading to Dehradun as the commandant of the Indian Military Academy where cadets are groomed to become officers, they said.

Singh will be replaced by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, who held an important appointment in the sector as a brigadier a few years ago. Menon was present along with Singh at the latest round of military talks between Indian and Chinese commanders in eastern Ladakh on September 21. The change of guard will take place around mid-October, the officials said.

Singh led six rounds of military talks with China.

The September 21 talks over the dispute at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remained inconclusive, with Indian negotiators firmly demanding comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo as the only approach towards de-escalation, and China asking India to withdraw its soldiers from strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso to reduce friction.

The two sides, however, made some headway.

According to a joint statement, released in New Delhi and Beijing on September 22, the two sides agreed to stop sending more troops to the front line, and to hold a seventh round of commander-level talks “as soon as possible, take practical measures to properly solve problems on the ground, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area”.