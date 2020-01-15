‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge India’s sovereignty’: Navy chief Karambir Singh at Raisina Dialogue

india

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Wednesday flagged China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor saying they impinge on India’s sovereignty.

Admiral Singh was speaking at a panel discussion in the fifth edition of the Raisna Dialogue in Delhi.

“China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty,” PTI quoted him as saying at the flagship conference backed by the external affairs ministry.

The navy chief also voiced concern about the increasing Chinese involvement in Indian Ocean that included PLA navy ships entering India’s exclusive economic zones.

“There have been instances when PLA ships entered our exclusive economic zones; we told them that it impinges on our interests. There has been increasing Chinese involvement in Indian Ocean,” Admiral Singh said at the three-day conclave.

He cautioned China saying, “The Indian Navy is watching carefully.”

More than 100 countries are taking part in the conclave which began Tuesday with a focus on geopolitics and geo-politics.