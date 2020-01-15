e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / India News / ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge India’s sovereignty’: Navy chief Karambir Singh at Raisina Dialogue

‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge India’s sovereignty’: Navy chief Karambir Singh at Raisina Dialogue

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said there have been instances when PLA (China) ships entered our Exclusive Economic Zones wherein we had to tell them that this impinges on our issue

india Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Navy chief, cautioning China against its increasing involvement in the Indian Ocean, said the navy is watching carefully
The Navy chief, cautioning China against its increasing involvement in the Indian Ocean, said the navy is watching carefully(ANI)
         

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Wednesday flagged China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor saying they impinge on India’s sovereignty.

Admiral Singh was speaking at a panel discussion in the fifth edition of the Raisna Dialogue in Delhi.

“China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty,” PTI quoted him as saying at the flagship conference backed by the external affairs ministry.

The navy chief also voiced concern about the increasing Chinese involvement in Indian Ocean that included PLA navy ships entering India’s exclusive economic zones.

“There have been instances when PLA ships entered our exclusive economic zones; we told them that it impinges on our interests. There has been increasing Chinese involvement in Indian Ocean,” Admiral Singh said at the three-day conclave.

He cautioned China saying, “The Indian Navy is watching carefully.”

More than 100 countries are taking part in the conclave which began Tuesday with a focus on geopolitics and geo-politics.

tags
top news
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
‘We’ll speak to our wives,’ David Warner’s cheeky response on WC 2023 plans
‘We’ll speak to our wives,’ David Warner’s cheeky response on WC 2023 plans
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news