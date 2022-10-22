China reaffirms Xi’s power, removes No. 2

China on Saturday amended the Communist Party constitution to further cement leader Xi Jinping’s status and, for the first time, enshrined its opposition to Taiwan’s independence in the charter.

Xi is all set to begin a custom-breaking third term as China’s leader on Sunday as he further strengthened his grip over the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Saturday through new amendments to the party charter and easing out top leaders including Premier Li Keqiang to make space for allies in the top leadership hierarchy.

Xi is expected to be named as CPC general secretary on Sunday and in March 2023, begin his third term as President. The week-long 20th CPC national congress concluded on Saturday with 2,296 delegates electing a new 205-member Central Committee (CC).

The new CC did not include four current members of the CPC’s seven-member Politburo Standing Committee (SC) including Li, who was number two after Xi, Wang Yang, once tipped to replace the Premier, Han Zheng, former Shanghai party chief, and Li Zhanshu who was the head of China’s rubber stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress. Li Keqiang will continue as Premier until March 2023 before making way for the new Premier at the end of China’s annual NPC session.

A resolution to add “Two Establishes” and “Two Upholds” were unequivocally passed at the closing session of the CPC’s 20th national congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, aimed at cementing Xi’s core status in the party and to enhance the guiding role of his political thought.

The first “Two Establishes” mean: To establish Xi’s status as the “core” of the CPC’s Central Committee and of the whole party and to establish the “guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era”. “Two Upholds” mean: Safeguarding the “core” status of Xi within the CPC and to safeguard the centralised authority of the CPC.

Together, the additions enhance Xi’s stature as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, founder of modern China in 1949.

The constitution was also amended during the last national congress in 2017 when the “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era” was added, which put him on par with leaders Mao and Deng Xiaoping.

On Taiwan, the CPC adopted a resolution opposing Taiwanese independence in its constitution, a signal of Beijing’s hardening stance against the self-ruled democracy that China claims as its own territory.

“(The Congress) agrees to include in the Party Constitution statements on... resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking ‘Taiwan independence’,” the resolution said.

In reference to the change added to the constitution in context of Taiwan and the armed forces, the official statement said: “These revisions reaffirm the Party’s commitment to building a strong military with Chinese characteristics, making sustained and steady progress with the One Country, Two Systems policy, advancing national reunification…”

The key meeting, which kicked off on October 16, endorsed Xi’s “core position” among the CPC leadership, all but assuring he will be handed an unprecedented third term in power on Sunday when China’s new top leadership will be unveiled.

All party members will be obliged to “uphold Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole”, a unanimously passed resolution on changes to the party charter said.

“These revisions will help all Party members uphold and strengthen the Central Committee’s centralised, unified leadership and enhance cohesion and forge the Party’s soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.”

Other phrases or ideas that were adopted in the constitution include developing “fighting spirit”, promoting “Chinese-style modernisation”, recognising the party as the “supreme political leadership force” and gradually achieving “common prosperity”.

“Whoever is appointed (on Sunday), they will be fully in agreement with the politics associated with Xi. China is now a country without factions. And at the very top, the level of consensus and agreement is quite striking,” Kerry Brown, Director of the Lau China Institute and Professor of Chinese Studies, King’s College, London, said.

In his speech delivered at the closing of the congress on Saturday, Xi said: “We must improve our capacity for political judgement, thinking, and implementation. We must take the lead in upholding the Central Committee’s authority and its centralised, unified leadership.”

“It is hard for Xi to go further in terms of centralisation and power concentration. Security will continue to trump everything, including economic growth: So this set of priorities clearly compels Xi to keep a high degree of control and centralisation,” Jean-Pierre Cabestan, Emeritus Professor Department of Government and International Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences, Hong Kong Baptist University, said.

While Xi locked in support for a historic third term, the dramatic removal of his predecessor from the event also stole the headlines. In an unexpected move, former leader Hu Jintao was led out of the closing ceremony. The frail-looking 79-year-old seemed reluctant to leave the front row where he was sitting next to Xi. No official explanation was given but the state media later said Hu Jintao was unwell when he left.

