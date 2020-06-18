e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / China opens another front, steps up cyberattacks that target India: Intel

China opens another front, steps up cyberattacks that target India: Intel

A variety of targets were zeroed in on, including government websites and the banking system including ATMs.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Most of the attacks were traced back to the central Chinese city of Chengdu.
Most of the attacks were traced back to the central Chinese city of Chengdu.(Bloomberg)
         

China has opened another front against India with sustained DDOS (distributed denial of service) attacks on Indian information websites and the country’s financial payments system. DDOS attacks are malicious attempts to overwhelm a network by flooding it with artificially created internet traffic. A variety of targets were zeroed in on, including government websites and the banking system including ATMs.

Most of the attacks were traced back to the central Chinese city of Chengdu. The capital of Sichuan province, Chengdu is known for being the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army’s Unit 61398, the Chinese military’s primary covert cyberwarfare section. The attacks began on Tuesday and continued through Wednesday, said people aware of the developments, but they largely proved unsuccessful.

Chengdu is also home to a large number of hacker groups, many of whom are hired by Chinese government agencies to provide a cover for their operations. While cyberattacks against India normally come from Pakistan or from known hacker-for-hire centres in Central Europe or the United States, the past two days has seen a surge in attacks coming directly from China.

tags
top news
India elected unopposed to UNSC’s non-permanent member seat
India elected unopposed to UNSC’s non-permanent member seat
China opens another front, steps up cyberattacks that target India: Intel
China opens another front, steps up cyberattacks that target India: Intel
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
How India must tame ‘arrogant’ China, Ex-diplomat G Parthasarathy explains
How India must tame ‘arrogant’ China, Ex-diplomat G Parthasarathy explains
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In