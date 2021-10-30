China will take one-third of carbon space by 2030, India 7%, says CSE

China will take away almost one-third of the remaining global carbon space between 2020 and 2030 and India just seven per cent, says a new analysis by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) based on trajectory of climate change causing emissions from across the world.

The CSE said China with rich countries including Europe would occupy 70% of the world’s carbon space and very less carbon budget would be left for the developing world.

The report comes two days before the start of climate conference of 192 countries in Glasgow, Scotland, to chalk out a plan to restrict temperature rise to less than 1.5 degree Celsius by the turn of the century. The CSE data analysis highlights the importance of carbon space for the developing world including India and Africa.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change(IPCC) in its sixth assessment report released in 2019, said starting 2020, the world was left with total carbon budget of 400 GtCO2 for all times to come. GTCO2 is short for gigatonnes of carbon dioxide.

“As per IPCC, global emissions need to reduce by 45 per cent over 2010 levels by 2030 to keep the temperature rise to 1.5°C. In 2010, global CO2 emissions were 33 Gt (Gegatonnes),” the CSE said.

“Therefore, the world needs to keep its annual CO2 emissions under 18.2 Gt in 2030 to meet this target. But, even if the world achieves the enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), it would be emitting 37.71 GtCO2 in 2030. This is more than double the amount of CO2 the world should be emitting in 2030…The world will emit 409 GtCO2 in 2020-30, against the available budget of 400 GtCO2,” the CSE said, in its analysis.

And, the CSE analysis says that available carbon space would be occupied by 2030 even with the enhanced NDCs, the voluntary mitigation submission of all countries, which so far 142 countries of the total 192 signatories to the United Nations Climate Framework Convention have submitted.

Sunita Narain, CSE’s director general, said that even with enhanced NDCs the world will cross the 1.5 degree Celsius temperature rise threshold since pre-industrial era by 2030 and in this a major contributor would be China.

“If we look at the emission data since 2000, China has been the foremost polluter,” she said. China accounts for 31% of the total global emissions and seven historical polluters --- United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Australia, Japan, Canada and European Union --- account for 34%. India, through the fourth biggest emitter in absolute terms, contributed just seven per cent. “So, the developed world and China is responsible for over 70 per cent of the carbon emissions so far,” she said.

And, don’t expect China’s emissions to go down even though it has announced phasing out of coal by 2040 and achieving net zero emissions by 2060. “In the coming 10 years, China will take up 33% of the remaining carbon budget. Despite heavy reduction targets, the original seven big polluters, along with China will occupy 62%. The remaining world, with 66% of the population will be left with 38%,” CSE said.

The arguments presented by the CSE advocated the concept of climate justice which calls for right of the developing world to grow to provide basic facilities to its people. In the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has explicitly spoken about climate justice saying any climate deal has been pillared on equity and common but differentiated responsibilities.

Under these principles, the historical polluters have to take higher emission cuts and provide money to the developing world to adapt to the changing weather because of climate change whereas the developing world needs to take some mitigation measures.

“There is a need to discuss the remaining carbon budget, necessary to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degree C, and how it should be allocated - not just appropriated. We cannot have an ambitious agreement unless it is equitable. So, CoP26 must not repeat the mistakes of the past by trying to erase equity and climate justice,” the CSE said.

Chandra Bhushan, CEO, IForest, an advocacy group working in the area of environmental issues, said the debate on carbon space was unending. “China is now the new historical emitter and has replaced the United States in this debate on carbon budget. I don’t think there is any space left for this fight to go on. We need to think out of the box to reduce emissions and check devastating impacts of climate change.”